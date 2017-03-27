Advertising

On Sunday, United Airlines was all anybody could talk about on Twitter after the airline refused to allow young girls on a flight from Denver to Minneapolis because they were wearing leggings. If you don't know, leggings are just tight pants, and also, nobody should be staring down little girls, anyway.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

2) She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board. Since when does @united police women's clothing? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

A 10-year-old girl in gray leggings. She looked normal and appropriate. Apparently @united is policing the clothing of women and girls. https://t.co/RKsIFoE8pq — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

United defended their position on Twitter ...

Girls wearing LEGGINGS reportedly forced to change before @united would let them board and this...is...United's response... pic.twitter.com/KHJgau8tRE — Elizabeth Minkel (@elizabethminkel) March 26, 2017

... and celebrities took to Twitter to defend the girls.

Stars on social media pointed out the grossness of policing the clothes of children.

Leggings are business attire for 10 year olds. Their business is being children. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2017

The highest standard of any culture corporate or not is to allow children to be children and to dress in accordance. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2017

Meanwhile someone at the daily mail had to google stock photos of "10 year old in leggings" that's prob the real crime pic.twitter.com/jkn9zKKzbR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

Understandable. It's just that saying a dad in cargo shorts is more appropriate than a 10 y/o girl in leggings is weird maybe rethink https://t.co/U1xzH5P6Ar — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 27, 2017

And joked about the outfits that they've "gotten away with."

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

.@united I have flown numerous times while displaying an egregious mooseknuckle. What's a male over 10 have to do to get noticed? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 26, 2017

Fact: I once took a @united flight with my penis FULLY EXPOSED and had NO PROBLEMS #Misogyny — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 26, 2017

.@United forgive me for being a tattletale, but I saw a woman on one of your planes in a skirt AND HER KNEES WERE SHOWING#Disgusting — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) March 27, 2017

hey @united we have to wear spandex on your airline because passengers have to do yoga in order to fit into your shitty overpriced seats — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 27, 2017

Seth Rogen pitched the airline a new slogan.

We here at @united are just trying to police the attire of the daughters of our employees! That's all! Cool, right? https://t.co/xGyL4IAslE — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 26, 2017

William Shatner was moved to stand up and switch up his own style.

I thought so too! 🤔Does @neimanmarcus carry men's leggings? I'm off to shop & book a @united ✈️ flight! 😳😏 https://t.co/oaszeDXOQH — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 26, 2017

I read the whole story. If they were wearing string bikinis 👙 they may have a point but leggings are worn by a large number of fashionistas. https://t.co/nhblQRs7Z8 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 27, 2017

Some even called for a boycott of United Airlines.

Lololol I'm never flying @united again. Not allowing a 10 year old child on your flight for wearing leggings? ... what a joke. — Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) March 26, 2017

I ONLY wear leggings. Suck it @united — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) March 26, 2017

Hey @united I fly a LOT. About to go on tour all April and changing all my @united flights to other airlines — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 26, 2017

A certain celebrity known as Delta Airlines weighed in, taking Leggingsgate to its logical conclusion.

Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings. 😉) — Delta (@Delta) March 27, 2017

