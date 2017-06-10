On Saturday, it was announced that Adam West, who played Bruce Wayne in the 1960s television series Batman has passed away at the age of 88 following a short battle with leukemia.
West's family posted the following statement on his official Twitter account:
Since the news broke, many have taken to social media to express their condolences and to pay tribute to the beloved actor, including his fellow celebrities. Here's how Hollywood is reacting to the news of Adam West's death.
Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane:
Conan O'Brien:
Mark Hamill:
George Tekei:
Jamie Lee Curtis:
Elijah Wood:
Silicon Valley's Kumail Nanjiani:
Wil Wheaton:
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn:
Gotham's Robin Lord Taylor:
Other actors who have played Batman, including Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, and Will Arnett (who voices Batman in The Lego Movie franchise) tweeted their condolences.
The world has lost one of its favorite superheroes. RIP, Mr. West.