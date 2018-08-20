8 bizarre celebrity hookups that really happened and we should all be talking about it.

Celebrities, much like you and me dear reader, sometimes get laid outside of the confines of a traditional relationship. But whether you call it a "hookup" or "fling" or simply don't talk about it at all, these celebrities got naked together for a period of time. And for some reason no one is talking about it because we were all too busy worrying about whether or not Selena Gomez was kissing some random dish mop?!?!!?!? Here's seven celeb situationships and one-night-stands that got swept under the rug in favor of the latest "Jelena" rumor. Do better, people!!!!! 1.) Chelsea Handler & 50 Cent Chelsea Handler reportedly "casually" dated 50 Cent, and we all know what that means (sexxxxxxxxx!!!!!!!!). Their "relationship" or whatever was confirmed by both of them. And according to press, it was Handler who couldn't, umm, handle him. "He's a sweetheart, and he's so cute," the comedian told Oprah in 2013. "It wasn't the most serious relationship. He came on my show [in 2010], and he sent me flowers. And I was like, 'I'm not gonna date somebody whose name is a number.'"

Don't worry!!! 50 Cent is gonna be ok. 2) Cher & Tom Cruise If Cher could turn back time, she'd probably bang Tom Cruise again. In 2013 (a big year for celeb-sex revelations!!!), Andy Cohen asked Cher on air where Tom Cruise fell on her list of "best lovers." Her response: "he was in the top five."

Now there's a reason to jump up on a couch! 3) Ashton Kutcher & Rihanna We at Someecards are not huge fans of gossip that comes by way of tabloids, paparazzi or hearsay. But I'll make an exception when it comes to a rumor as juicy as this one. Back in 2012, when both the actor and the singer were single (don't worry, Mila Kunis fans!), she was spotted leaving his house in the middle of the night. The Daily Mail claimed they had an "eight week fling," but for all we know, they were hanging out at 1 am playing Scattergories!

JK let's get real, they banged. 4) Madonna & Tupac The pop icon and the rap icon had a fling in the early '90s, just a few years before he died, Madonna told Howard Stern in 2015. They kept their relationship on the DL at the time and Madonna hasn't revealed too much about it since. But in this 1995 breakup letter from the King of Rap to the Queen of Pop, Tupac revealed that he feared dating a white woman would hurt his image:

“Can u understand that?” he wrote. "For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardise your career. If anything it would make you seem that much more open & exciting. But for me at least in my previous perception, I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you."

5) Moby & Natalie Portman Moby had a "very brief affair" with Natalie Portman, the singer confirmed in this 2008 Spin interview. And apparently Portman's nerd fan base was not here for it. "As far as the very brief affair I had with Natalie, it’s made me the target of a lot of nerd wrath," said Moby. "You can’t date Luke Skywalker’s mom and not have them hate your guts."

He got to date Natalie Portman though. So we don't feel that bad. 6) Nick Cannon & Kim Kardashian Reportedly, the Kween of Kontent dated Nick Cannon, Mariah's baby daddy, from September 2006 to January 2007. And according to Cannon, he dumped her for the same reason we know her name: her infamous sex tape with Ray J. "This was my issue. We talked about this tape…And she told me there was no tape," he told Howard Stern (the go-to guy for celebs who want to name drop their former flings) in 2012. "She’s actually one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. But the fact that she lied and told me that there was no tape? If she might have been honest with me I might have tried to hold her down and be like 'That was before me' because she is a great girl."

7) Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Justin Timberlake Jenna Dewan-Tatum has said she "dated" the former 'N Sync member when she was his backup dancer, but for "not that long." Of the brief relationship, she said: "we were like friends ...that dated." Umm, okay so, boyfriend and girlfriend then? I ship this. Sorry, Jessica Beal!!!!!!