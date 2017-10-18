22 times celebrities shut their interviewers down. It's not pretty.

Celebrities have to do so much press, and not all of it is fun. Especially when the person interviewing them is essentially a tool, asking inappropriate questions or making rude comments. There are few things quite as fun to watch as when an interview goes awry and the interviewer gets owned hard by the interviewee. For example, Megyn Kelly recently asked feminist icon Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery while Fonda was on her show to promote a film. It wasn't the smoothest move.

Along those lines, here are 23 of our favorites times that celebrities of all types (musicians, actors, athletes) get fed up and shut down their interviewers.

1. Rihanna isn't interested in talking about her personal life during a press junket to promote a movie.

2. Gordon Ramsay gets irate when an interviewer orders a steak well-done and then calls it "rubbery."

3. Ariana Grande is not here for your sexist questions.