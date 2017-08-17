Advertising

The Hollywood elite are on the right side of history, doing what the president won't: unequivocally stating that NAZIS ARE BAD. Not only are Nazis bad, but the people who enable them are terrible, too.

It's barely a hot take, though it's one that the president still hasn't been able to commit himself to.

Here are some tweets from celebrities that know who the baddies are.

1.

The idea that Nazis and people who oppose Nazis are somehow equatable is the most batshit fucking crazy shit I've ever fucking heard. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 16, 2017

2.

.@realDonaldTrump @GOP Here's my grandpa, Pierre Louis-Dreyfus, fighting in the resistance against the Nazis in occupied France. Alt left? pic.twitter.com/yymAjLuIhg — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 17, 2017

3.

God bless the family and the memory of Johnny Cash pic.twitter.com/y2pfGXZleJ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 17, 2017

4.

All Trump is saying is that until he has all the facts he doesn't want to make a controversial statement like "Nazis are bad." — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) August 17, 2017

5.

INDIANA JONES

(looks down and sees:)

"Nazis."

(to Elsa)

"Let's hear their side, I mean I've been violent too, and that economic insecurity — Joss Whedon (@joss) August 13, 2017

6.

"I'm not a nazi. I just march with them" is exactly the same as "I am a nazi." — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 16, 2017

7.

8.

Sir,Put those "beautiful statues" of guys who tried to keep black ppl in chains on your own lawn. U cd add some "beautiful" Hitler statues https://t.co/Dl0tRHnB06 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 17, 2017

9.

Tiki Torch Tough Guys tried to get crunk in #Charlottesville Virginia last night pic.twitter.com/e0GE98juIj — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 12, 2017

10.

Compare the 'ironic' Nazi from #Charlotteville with the words of Sartre in his 1944 book 'Anti-Semite and Jew'.https://t.co/yklRVEHo8X pic.twitter.com/rF2S2SpRit — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 16, 2017

11.

The white supremacists, Nazis and KKK accomplished one thing: There is now widespread consensus across America that they are truly vile. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 17, 2017

12.

An old friend reminded me: Hitler invaded Poland, initiating WWII, in 1939. 6 years later, he ate his own bullet. Heil that. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 16, 2017

13.

14.

Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well... I am a f*****g dumbass. #imsorry — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

15.

@realDonaldTrump FUCK YOU. Seriously. Fuck you for everything. Today? Fuck you for making us have to explain racism to our children. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 15, 2017

16.

The false equivalence is astounding. Lemme break it down for you, POTUS. Intolerance of tolerance= bad. Intolerance of intolerance= good. — josh groban (@joshgroban) August 15, 2017

17.

Trump is like, actually racist. He isn't "saying the wrong thing". He is actually racist and means this. Holy shit lol what a fucking idiot — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2017

18.

Impeach the white supremacist in the White House or STFU https://t.co/xy8RPoYoZs — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 13, 2017

19.

If 10 guys thinks it's ok to hang with 1 Nazi then they just became 11 Nazis. Alt right / white supremacist it's just nazis. Fuck Nazis. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) August 15, 2017

