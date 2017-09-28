Nick Kroll's new show, Big Mouth on Netflix, is all about the agony and the ecstasy of puberty, a process that celebrities surprisingly had to endure.
Kroll challenged his fellow celebrities to share photos of their pubescent days, kicking off the #PuberMe campaign.
For every celebrity who put up a puberty picture, Colbert vowed to donate money from his Americone Dream Ice Cream Fund to Puerto Rico hurricane relief, which Kroll himself will match.
Celebrities are joining in, and yup, they've all aged extremely well (he's the one on the right!)
Jimmy Kimmel totally Longbottom'ed.
It's some real next-level #ThrowbackThursday action.
Poor Paul Scheer was the human embodiment of the word "cringe."
Non-celeb normals are getting in on the action to celebrate the universality of awkwardness (and to getPuerto Rico trending, yo).
We're still waiting on your pics, The Rock and The Hillary Clinton!