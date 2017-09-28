Advertising

Nick Kroll's new show, Big Mouth on Netflix, is all about the agony and the ecstasy of puberty, a process that celebrities surprisingly had to endure.

Kroll challenged his fellow celebrities to share photos of their pubescent days, kicking off the #PuberMe campaign.

For every celebrity who put up a puberty picture, Colbert vowed to donate money from his Americone Dream Ice Cream Fund to Puerto Rico hurricane relief, which Kroll himself will match.

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

Thank you Stephen. In return, here's me trying to look like a tough guy because I hadn't yet hit #puberme. #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/WAzZ6kk6qb — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 28, 2017

Celebrities are joining in, and yup, they've all aged extremely well (he's the one on the right!)

Jimmy Kimmel totally Longbottom'ed.

the lil player (he prefers playa) is my brother @jonkimmel - the car is an Isuzu I Mark - the smooth gentleman is me — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 28, 2017

.@NickKroll & @StephenAtHome asked me to post a photo from an awkward age to support #PuertoRicoRelief. Here’s one I took last year #PuberMe pic.twitter.com/6ccgSwNoBB — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) September 28, 2017

It's some real next-level #ThrowbackThursday action.

Poor Paul Scheer was the human embodiment of the word "cringe."

My 'celebrity' is a matter of debate, but I will happily post a #PuberMe to help Puerto Rico. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/eHZBLqqyUQ — John Ross Bowie (@JohnRossBowie) September 28, 2017

Non-celeb normals are getting in on the action to celebrate the universality of awkwardness (and to getPuerto Rico trending, yo).

Hey .@nickkroll, not a celeb yet...but here's when I was a lesbian trombone player. #PuberMe pic.twitter.com/apL70pYCa8 — Alex May (@alexhasaniphone) September 28, 2017

Here I am in all my 7th grade glory: Mullet ✔️ Frizzy Perm ✔️ Lavendar Eye Shadow ✔️ Hairy Eyebrows ✔️ #PuberMe Those freckles were cute tho pic.twitter.com/hXpW59FNQf — Laura (@lauraaaarrr) September 28, 2017

We're still waiting on your pics, The Rock and The Hillary Clinton!

