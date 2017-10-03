Advertising

Sadly, it's official—rock legend Tom Petty is dead at the age of 66. On Monday, unconfirmed reports came out that Petty was dead, only be changed later to not dead, "but clinging to life."

His daughter, who posted a scathing Instagram directed at Rolling Stone yesterday when they ran a story of Petty's death before he was even dead, posted an Instagram on Monday night confirming her father's death. The family also made a statement on Twitter, saying Petty's death was caused by heart failure.

Breaking: Tom Petty has died, family announces in a statement pic.twitter.com/Fca6emZwXc — Jon Passantino (@passantino) October 3, 2017

Advertising

RIP💜 A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@dadlivesmatteronelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

People everywhere are mourning the loss of Tom Petty, who just finished a long tour September 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Celebrities (mostly musicians) took to Twitter to express their sadness and send their condolences to Petty's family.

1. Mick Jagger

So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 3, 2017

2. John Mayer

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

Advertising

3. Peter Frampton

I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife & children and the entire Heartbreaker family. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 2, 2017

4. Paul McCartney

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017

5. Stephen King

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

6. Lin-Manuel Miranda

I am so grateful for Tom Petty's music.

Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

Advertising

7. Ezra Koenig

damn we love you Tom Petty. incredible songwriter. "free fallin" is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. so perfect & sad — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 2, 2017

8. Juliette Lewis

THANK YOU #TomPetty you sang me through so much life. Gave us so much LIFE. Thank you. 💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/5hqJfmu4rC — Juliette Lewis (@JulietteLewis) October 2, 2017

9. Josh Groban

What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family. — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017

10. Paul Stanley

No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. pic.twitter.com/yhyPCfm2l6 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 2, 2017

Advertising

11. Sheryl Crow

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

12. Steve Van Zandt

Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017

13. Meat Loaf

Today Just gets worse . The very talented musician , writer Tom Petty has just passed away . Another great has... https://t.co/7L6gdlMD3E — Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty. You will be sorely missed but not forgotten.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.