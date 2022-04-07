17 people share stories of meeting a celebrity who turned out to be a total jerk.

Look, I get it. The Rock is the nicest man alive. Keanu Reaves helps old ladies cross the road (I just assume). Betty White was a saint (R.I.P.!). And while I'm happy to hear that so many celebrities are kind, decent human beings, it's always fun to hear stories of celebrities acting like a**holes. It gives us a legitimate reason to hate them that isn't just blatant envy at their mountains of wealth.
In a popular Reddit thread, someone asked: "Have you ever met a celebrity who turned out to be a total douche?"
1.) From [deleted]:
My friend's dad, James got on an elevator with Charlie Sheen when he was visiting LA once. He said he got in and clicked his floor and waited for a minute. After a couple floors went by Charlie Sheen just turned to him and said, "Hey, do you know who I am?" And James, to his credit looked at Charlie Sheen straight in the eyes and said, "Yeah. I really like your dad's work." And got off the elevator. True story, swear to god.