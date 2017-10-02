Advertising

Country singer Jason Aldean was on stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night when shots were fired into the crowd. The gunman, who was using an automatic weapon, had been shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, across from the concert venue. The shooter was killed by police and identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, but not before he murdered at least 50 people and injured more than 200 others.

Aldean posted an Instagram saying that he was "heartbroken" but that he and his crew were safe.

Other celebrities tweeted their prayers and condolences to the victims and their families.

1. Jake Owen

2. Christina Milian

3. Kendra Wilkinson

4. Mariah Carey

5. Billy Eichner

6. HAIM

7. Bob Saget

8. Celine Dion

9. Ruby Rose

10. Paris Hilton

11. Trey Songz

12. Barack Obama

Chance the Rapper's message was less specific but it was clear what he was talking about.

Chris Young, who was also at the event, tweeted:

