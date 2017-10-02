Country singer Jason Aldean was on stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night when shots were fired into the crowd. The gunman, who was using an automatic weapon, had been shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, across from the concert venue. The shooter was killed by police and identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, but not before he murdered at least 50 people and injured more than 200 others.
Aldean posted an Instagram saying that he was "heartbroken" but that he and his crew were safe.