Country singer Jason Aldean was on stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night when shots were fired into the crowd. The gunman, who was using an automatic weapon, had been shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, across from the concert venue. The shooter was killed by police and identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, but not before he murdered at least 50 people and injured more than 200 others.

Aldean posted an Instagram saying that he was "heartbroken" but that he and his crew were safe.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Other celebrities tweeted their prayers and condolences to the victims and their families.

1. Jake Owen

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

2. Christina Milian

Can't believe my eyes. My prayers are with everyone in #Vegas. Please take shelter. This is unreal. 😞 praying for your safety. — Christina Milian (@ChristinaMilian) October 2, 2017

3. Kendra Wilkinson

No words, just absolutely sick to my stomach.... Vegas be safe. Prayers to victims. 😔 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 2, 2017

4. Mariah Carey

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

5. Billy Eichner

Too much to comprehend. These poor people. This poor country. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

6. HAIM

The news about Vegas is devastating. Sending all our love to the people there right now ❤️❤️❤️ — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) October 2, 2017

7. Bob Saget

Oh God. Vegas. WTF is happening. Can’t keep up with all the pain this country is facing. Sending love to Vegas. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 2, 2017

8. Celine Dion

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

9. Ruby Rose

Vegas keep safe. I'm so sorry for what is happening right now. It is horrific just to see the videos.. I can't imagine what you are feeling. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) October 2, 2017

10. Paris Hilton

I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! 😭 My prayers go out to the victims & their families. 🙏 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 2, 2017

11. Trey Songz

Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017

12. Barack Obama

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Chance the Rapper's message was less specific but it was clear what he was talking about.

Lord help us — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 2, 2017

Chris Young, who was also at the event, tweeted:

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage... know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire... — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

