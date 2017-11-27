Celebrities respond to Uma Thurman's comments against Harvey Weinstein.

On Thanksgiving, Uma Thurman finally spoke directly about the Harvey Weinstein scandal with an Instagram post and tweets revealing the depths of her anger over Weinstein's disgusting actions. Weinstein produced a number of Thurman's films, including Kill Bill.

H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G



I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others.

I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.

I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned

Uma Thurman

As Vanity Fair pointed out, the photo of Thurman is a still from Kill Bill Vol. 2 when Thurman's character is plotting revenge. The photo and caption suggest Thurman has first-hand experience of Weinstein's monstrous actions.

Somewhere in the over 160,000 likes Thurman's post garnered are double-taps from celebrities supporting Thurman.