Celebrities respond to Uma Thurman's comments against Harvey Weinstein.

Julianne Adams
Nov 27, 2017@12:28 AM
On Thanksgiving, Uma Thurman finally spoke directly about the Harvey Weinstein scandal with an Instagram post and tweets revealing the depths of her anger over Weinstein's disgusting actions. Weinstein produced a number of Thurman's films, including Kill Bill.

H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G

I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others.
I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.
I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned
Uma Thurman

As Vanity Fair pointed out, the photo of Thurman is a still from Kill Bill Vol. 2 when Thurman's character is plotting revenge. The photo and caption suggest Thurman has first-hand experience of Weinstein's monstrous actions.

Somewhere in the over 160,000 likes Thurman's post garnered are double-taps from celebrities supporting Thurman.

Thurman posted on Twitter as well.

Celebrities also took to Twitter to show their support of Thurman's statement.

Sources: Harper's Bazaar
