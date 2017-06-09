Advertising

Sometimes friendships just don't work out. That's okay. People change. Life moves on. Unfortunately, when celebrities stop being friends, their personal drama gets broadcasted to the whole world. Here are some celeb friendships that ended in huge, public breakups.

1. Katy Perry and Taylor Swift

Getty

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's infamous feud has been going on so long that you may have forgotten these two actually used to be friends. According to Refinery29, the friendship faltered back in 2012. Three of Katy Perry's "California Dreams" tour dancers signed on to Taylor Swift's Red Tour next, and then agreed to leave Swift's tour early in 2013 to re-join Perry for her Prism World Tour. Tay promptly fired the offending dancers from her tour, and the celeb beef to end all beefs was born.

Advertising

The two have let their feud be known to the world. In a 2014 Rolling Stone interview, Swift confirmed that her song "Bad Blood" was about another female artist who "basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour." Perry has inserted herself into multiple feuds that Swift has had with other celebs, and her song Swish Swish, released earlier this year, has been rumored to have some Taylor Swift disses in it.

Just last week, Perry publicly forgave and apologized to Swift during an interview with Arianna Huffington. Swift hasn't responded yet, but perhaps things are on the mend for these two.

Advertising

2. Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie

Getty

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie had a highly publicized and highly confusing break-up back in 2005. According to Pop Sugar, neither of them has ever confirmed what actually happened, but Paris once told a group of reporters, "I will not go into the details of what happened. All I will say is that Nicole knows what she did, and that's all I am ever going to say about it." Yikes. There were reports that Nicole had showed Paris' sex tape to a group of friends at a party, but that rumor has never been confirmed.

Advertising

Their feud got so bad that for the fourth season of their reality show, The Simple Life, Paris and Nicole were filmed separately so they didn't have to interact. Nicole said in a 2006 Vanity Fair article that when she got out of rehab, she simply didn't want to be friends with Paris anymore. "We're just two completely different people; we don't have that much in common."

3. Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato

Getty

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato became besties after meeting on the set of Hannah Montana back in 2007. Two years later, a fight on Twitter let the world kow their friendship was in jeopardy. According to Pop Sugar, Cyrus posted a photo of her and Lovato together to her Twitter page with the caption, "Now this is what true friendship looks like. None of that hollywood c***. @ddlovato I miss you." Lovato replied, "Yeah... it's just hard to miss somebody that I don't know anymore." Lovato's snappy response may have been in part due to a YouTube video Cyrus posted that showed her mocking Lovato and Selena Gomez.

Advertising

In a 2014 interview, a radio host asked Lovato about the status of her friendship with Cyrus. After hesitating, she replied, "We're acquaintances." She continued, "It's life, and people change. I don't have anything in common with her anymore. I wish her the best." It doesn't seem that all is lost for these two, though. Earlier this year, Lovato commended Cyrus for getting sober. Maybe these two can work things out after all.

4. Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag

Getty

Advertising

It's hard to believe, but it's been a whole decade since Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag ended their friendship. According to E! News, the whole thing started in 2007, when a post appeared on PerezHilton.com that claimed Conrad and then-boyfriend Jason Wahler had made a sex tape. Conrad immediately denied the rumors, and said in an interview that she was upset that one of her friends "didn't even call or text" her after the news broke.

That friend turned out to be Montag, who said in her own interview that she didn't call Conrad because she was in the hospital recovering from her nose and boob jobs. Later it was revealed that Montag hadn't called LC because it was actually her then-boyfriend, now-husband Spencer Pratt was the one who started the rumors in the first place. That led to the very public end of their friendship on an episode of The Hills.

Advertising

What a fun walk down memory lane. We hope this has inspired you to give your frenemy a call.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.