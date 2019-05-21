10 celebrity bridesmaids who were probably featured in more photos than the brides.

Even if you're a rich, attractive, and famous person, you can get roped into normal-people things like serving as a bridesmaid or maid of honor. For proof that even these demigods must serve mortal functions, check out these 10 female celebrities who deigned to be in their non-famous friends' wedding parties.
Each of these ladies put on a fancy dress to wish their friends good luck as they entered holy matrimony (and then, in the case of Rihanna, lighted up in celebration). Each of them probably got more eyeballs than the bride. Check out these 10 famous women as they tried and failed to let someone else take the spotlight for a few hours.
1. Rihanna
In 2015, Rihanna donned a lovely lilac dress to serve as her assistant Jennifer Rosales' bridesmaid at a Hawaii wedding. RiRi managed to pose like an average person in one photo.
And then all the other pictures she Instagrammed, RiRi set her badass-ness free.
2. Keira Knightley
After serving as the bridesmaid to her brother Caleb's bride Kerry Nixon in 2011, Knightley declared herself "the worst bridesmaid in the entire world."
Knightley's offenses against the tradition included spilling drinks and curry on her dress, and then ripping the dress while in the bathroom. Eh, at least the bride's dress was fine.
3. Lena Dunham, 2016
For her friend Audrey Gelman's 2016 wedding, Dunham zipped up a very, very sparkly J. Crew skirt.
Each lady added further bedazzling to their bridesmaid skirts, apparently with the OK from J. Crew empress Jenna Lyon, who is a friend of Dunham's.
For her friend Isabel Halley's wedding back in 2014, Lena Dunham's getup was less sparkly.
The dress allowed Dunham to show off her signature tattoos, which everyone recognizes from having seen her naked body on TV so many times.
4. Lady Gaga
In 2015, Lady Gaga and her engagement ring served as a bridesmaid at her friend Arianne's wedding in New Orleans.
Gaga wore a lavender dress that included a bow, or maybe an ascot. It was a thing, on her chest.
And of course don't forget the hungover pole dancing class.
5. Kirsten Dunst
When serving as maid of honor, notably stylish actress Kirsten Dunst wore an art-deco type dress to her friend's 2012 wedding. She also wore a flower crown, because she's starred in Sofia Coppola movies.
6. Taylor Swift
In the beginning of 2016, Taylor Swift and her blonde bob made an appearance at the side of childhood friend, Britany Maack.
While fulfilling her duties as a maid of honor for Maack, Swift was simultaneously doing an interview with Vogue, which is a lot cooler than getting married.
7. Naomi Watts
Way back in 2010, Naomi Watts dressed like a bride on a sunny Sydney day. Alas, she was simply a maid of honor for actual bride Emma Cooper.
8. Cara Delevingne
When getting married to blonde person James Cook in 2014, model Poppy Delevingne enlisted her younger sister Cara Delevingne as her maid of honor. Both wore white, not because Delevingne wanted to outdo her sister, but because British people do that.
For Poppy's second ceremony in Morocco, Delevingne had a more laid-back look with less eye shadow and more flower crown.
9. Jennifer Lawrence
Back in 2013, Jennifer Lawrence condescended to share a magazine cover with 11 other women.
The occasion for this was her brother Blaine's wedding to Carson Massler, for whom Lawrence donned a matching wedding dress with a bunch of other women.
10. Pippa Middleton's butt
The ass that launched a thousand blog headlines.
Years later, people will look back at Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2011 wedding and say, "Wow, look at the butt." Then someone else will say, "I don't see anything," because Pippa's butt isn't that big.