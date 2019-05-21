10 celebrity bridesmaids who were probably featured in more photos than the brides.

2. Keira Knightley After serving as the bridesmaid to her brother Caleb's bride Kerry Nixon in 2011, Knightley declared herself "the worst bridesmaid in the entire world." Foto: Celeb Bridesmaid: Keira Knightley http://t.co/GGAKIqLC7Y pic.twitter.com/kwNO9jNwya — LovelyToday.com (@lovelytoday) October 16, 2014 Knightley's offenses against the tradition included spilling drinks and curry on her dress, and then ripping the dress while in the bathroom. Eh, at least the bride's dress was fine. 3. Lena Dunham, 2016 For her friend Audrey Gelman's 2016 wedding, Dunham zipped up a very, very sparkly J. Crew skirt.

10. Pippa Middleton's butt The ass that launched a thousand blog headlines. Pippa Middleton: Royal wedding bridesmaid dress 'fitted a little too well' http://t.co/hl2doNWYmG pic.twitter.com/L8idccxB69 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2014 Years later, people will look back at Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2011 wedding and say, "Wow, look at the butt." Then someone else will say, "I don't see anything," because Pippa's butt isn't that big.