Weekend one of Coachella 2017 has come and gone, and as is tradition, celebrities turned up to the outdoor music festival in their most outlandish outfits that we will all somehow forgive, because isn't weird fashion the whole point of Coachella?
Sure, you would never be caught dead in these crazy ensembles, and the celebrities wearing them probably wouldn't either 362 days of the year, but all bets are off when you travel to the middle of a desert for a weekend at Coachella. So here are some of the wackiest, boldest and "best" (relatively speaking) outfits of Coachella 2017...so far.
Hailee Steinfeld wore a t-shirt and shoes. And that's it?
Whenever I wear just a t-shirt and shoes it's because I'm running out to grab the mail. She looks a lot better than I do.
And then she dressed up like a sexy bank robber?
Ashley Tisdale rocked the "Canadian Tuxedo" for day one of Coachella.
Unfortunately, it looks like Tisdale's top got caught in a lawn mower for day 2. :(.
Coachella queen Kylie Jenner wore a bunch of wigs to the music festival.
Kendall Jenner opted for more low-key fashion than her sister.
Wait, never mind!
Nick Jonas wore a very matchy-matchy outfit reminiscent of something a toddler might wear.
He also wore a woman on his shoulders. At least he knows how to accessorize.
It's less about what Amber Rose wore and more about what she didn't wear.
Vanessa Hudgens is basically Coachella personified.
See what I mean? Her top is made out of doubloons!
Looks like Dove Cameron thought this was Halloween party dressed as a demented Alice in Wonderland?
Emma Roberts kept it classy for the event.
Not a flower crown or racially insensitive headdress in sight.
Hailey Baldwin's choker was almost as large as her top.
Seriously, so many chokers. Chokers are the new flower crowns.
Drake rocked a life preserver.
Rihanna decided to shine bright like a diamond.
Perhaps she went a little too far with this horrifying mask.