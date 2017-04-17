Advertising

Weekend one of Coachella 2017 has come and gone, and as is tradition, celebrities turned up to the outdoor music festival in their most outlandish outfits that we will all somehow forgive, because isn't weird fashion the whole point of Coachella?

Sure, you would never be caught dead in these crazy ensembles, and the celebrities wearing them probably wouldn't either 362 days of the year, but all bets are off when you travel to the middle of a desert for a weekend at Coachella. So here are some of the wackiest, boldest and "best" (relatively speaking) outfits of Coachella 2017...so far.

Hailee Steinfeld wore a t-shirt and shoes. And that's it?

Coachella Coachella 🌴🌸✨ A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Whenever I wear just a t-shirt and shoes it's because I'm running out to grab the mail. She looks a lot better than I do.

Coachella 🌴🎤🌸 A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

And then she dressed up like a sexy bank robber?

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

Ashley Tisdale rocked the "Canadian Tuxedo" for day one of Coachella.

I survived day 1..... with a lil help from my friends 🎶 A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Unfortunately, it looks like Tisdale's top got caught in a lawn mower for day 2. :(.

Yesterday @ryanrichman hit me with some leather 🖤 @republicrecords #coachella2017 A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Coachella queen Kylie Jenner wore a bunch of wigs to the music festival.

highlighter hair 🌈 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Kendall Jenner opted for more low-key fashion than her sister.

having so much fun at the @bumble #WinterBumbleland party, hosting with my sister #ad ❄🌴🐝 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Wait, never mind!

😈 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Nick Jonas wore a very matchy-matchy outfit reminiscent of something a toddler might wear.

Day 2 #coachella A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

He also wore a woman on his shoulders. At least he knows how to accessorize.

Friends help each other out. #coachella A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

It's less about what Amber Rose wore and more about what she didn't wear.

#Hoechella 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

Vanessa Hudgens is basically Coachella personified.

Found my throne 😍😝 A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

See what I mean? Her top is made out of doubloons!

Day2 #Coachella A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Looks like Dove Cameron thought this was Halloween party dressed as a demented Alice in Wonderland?

thank u @hm ☀️ this is what i feel like on the inside 24/7 A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:20am PDT

Emma Roberts kept it classy for the event.

Feeling the sunshine @TributePortfolio #MarriottxCoachella #IndependentMoments #BrandPartner #sponsored A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Not a flower crown or racially insensitive headdress in sight.

Bye Coachella. Until next year 🌴 @TributePortfolio #MarriottxCoachella #IndependentMoments #BrandPartner #sponsored A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Hailey Baldwin's choker was almost as large as her top.

hangin @bumble 😛 #winterbumbleland #ad A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Seriously, so many chokers. Chokers are the new flower crowns.

Drake rocked a life preserver.

Coachella Night 2 was a movie 😂🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

Rihanna decided to shine bright like a diamond.

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit " A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Perhaps she went a little too far with this horrifying mask.

phresh out. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Shay Mitchell wore her hair.

Palm Springs Pink was the theme of this mornings swim session 💕👙🌸☀️🌵@revolve #RevolveFestival #hotelRevolve #longhairdontcareitcoverseverything A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Lady Gaga looked like a reject from "The Village People."

Thank you @Coachella! ✨💕 See you next weekend! A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Katy Perry wore sneakers with a skirt because it's all about comfort, baby.

been doing this since before you were a bloop in the womb A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Ashley Graham looked like some sort of goddess despite it being a billion degrees.

#winterbumbleland in Palm Springs? Yes please!!! Having a blast hosting the coolest party at Chella with @Bumble! #ad ❄️💎❄️ A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Nina Dobrev opted for some really reflective sunglasses.

💋 A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

While Aaron Paul kept things simple.

This tent was insane! Thank you @hm for having us. #Hmlovescoachella #hmpartner A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

No one tell Olivia Culpo, but her shirt has a hole in it.

Yesterday 🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞 @revolve #revolvefestival A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Charlie XCX rocked a sensible string bikini and a jacket that looks like tin foil.

🌴💕 you can totally sit w us any time coz we love u all 💕🌴 cc: @itsjeremyscott !! Ps thanks @galore for this cute ass party!!!!! A post shared by CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Patrick Schwarzenegger looked like a guy who tried really hard to fit in at Coachella.

Blue is the warmest color A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

And finally, Cindy Crawford showed these kids how it's done with her classy/sexy/boho-chic ensemble.

Getting my Coachella on. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

