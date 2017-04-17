Advertising

Weekend one of Coachella 2017 has come and gone, and as is tradition, celebrities turned up to the outdoor music festival in their most outlandish outfits that we will all somehow forgive, because isn't weird fashion the whole point of Coachella?

Sure, you would never be caught dead in these crazy ensembles, and the celebrities wearing them probably wouldn't either 362 days of the year, but all bets are off when you travel to the middle of a desert for a weekend at Coachella. So here are some of the wackiest, boldest and "best" (relatively speaking) outfits of Coachella 2017...so far.

Hailee Steinfeld wore a t-shirt and shoes. And that's it?

Coachella Coachella 🌴🌸✨

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on

Whenever I wear just a t-shirt and shoes it's because I'm running out to grab the mail. She looks a lot better than I do.

Coachella 🌴🎤🌸

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on

And then she dressed up like a sexy bank robber?

Ashley Tisdale rocked the "Canadian Tuxedo" for day one of Coachella.

I survived day 1..... with a lil help from my friends 🎶

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on

Unfortunately, it looks like Tisdale's top got caught in a lawn mower for day 2. :(.

Yesterday @ryanrichman hit me with some leather 🖤 @republicrecords #coachella2017

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on

Coachella queen Kylie Jenner wore a bunch of wigs to the music festival.

highlighter hair 🌈

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kendall Jenner opted for more low-key fashion than her sister.

having so much fun at the @bumble #WinterBumbleland party, hosting with my sister #ad ❄🌴🐝

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Wait, never mind!

😈

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Nick Jonas wore a very matchy-matchy outfit reminiscent of something a toddler might wear.

Day 2 #coachella

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

He also wore a woman on his shoulders. At least he knows how to accessorize.

Friends help each other out. #coachella

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

It's less about what Amber Rose wore and more about what she didn't wear.

#Hoechella 😍

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Vanessa Hudgens is basically Coachella personified.

Found my throne 😍😝

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

See what I mean? Her top is made out of doubloons!

Day2 #Coachella

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Looks like Dove Cameron thought this was Halloween party dressed as a demented Alice in Wonderland?

thank u @hm ☀️ this is what i feel like on the inside 24/7

A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on

Emma Roberts kept it classy for the event.

Feeling the sunshine @TributePortfolio #MarriottxCoachella #IndependentMoments #BrandPartner #sponsored

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Not a flower crown or racially insensitive headdress in sight.

Hailey Baldwin's choker was almost as large as her top.

hangin @bumble 😛 #winterbumbleland #ad

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Seriously, so many chokers. Chokers are the new flower crowns.

Drake rocked a life preserver.

Coachella Night 2 was a movie 😂🌺

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Rihanna decided to shine bright like a diamond.

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit "

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Perhaps she went a little too far with this horrifying mask.

phresh out.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Shay Mitchell wore her hair.

Lady Gaga looked like a reject from "The Village People."

Thank you @Coachella! ✨💕 See you next weekend!

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Katy Perry wore sneakers with a skirt because it's all about comfort, baby.

been doing this since before you were a bloop in the womb

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Ashley Graham looked like some sort of goddess despite it being a billion degrees.

#winterbumbleland in Palm Springs? Yes please!!! Having a blast hosting the coolest party at Chella with @Bumble! #ad ❄️💎❄️

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Nina Dobrev opted for some really reflective sunglasses.

💋

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

While Aaron Paul kept things simple.

This tent was insane! Thank you @hm for having us. #Hmlovescoachella #hmpartner

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

No one tell Olivia Culpo, but her shirt has a hole in it.

Yesterday 🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞 @revolve #revolvefestival

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Charlie XCX rocked a sensible string bikini and a jacket that looks like tin foil.

Patrick Schwarzenegger looked like a guy who tried really hard to fit in at Coachella.

Blue is the warmest color

A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) on

And finally, Cindy Crawford showed these kids how it's done with her classy/sexy/boho-chic ensemble.

Getting my Coachella on.

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

