19 people who randomly met a celebrity share what they were like in person.

There's no escaping the allure of celebrities. Whether we like it or not, most of us get a little excited when we meet a famous person IRL. But not all celebrity encounters go as well as we might hope. Some are a**holes in person. While others are kind, gracious people who exceed our expectations. Most are probably a mix of both, and it may just depend on whether you catch them in a good mood or not.

In a popular Reddit thread, someone asked people to share stories of the most famous person they've met, and what they were like in person.

These 19 people spill the dirt on what these high-profile celebs were like in person:

1.) Shaquille O'Neil is very large.

From tryingtobeagoodboy: