19 people who randomly met a celebrity share what they were like in person.

There's no escaping the allure of celebrities. Whether we like it or not, most of us get a little excited when we meet a famous person IRL. But not all celebrity encounters go as well as we might hope. Some are a**holes in person. While others are kind, gracious people who exceed our expectations. Most are probably a mix of both, and it may just depend on whether you catch them in a good mood or not.
In a popular Reddit thread, someone asked people to share stories of the most famous person they've met, and what they were like in person.
1.) Shaquille O'Neil is very large.
From tryingtobeagoodboy:
I once got into an elevator with Shaquille O’Neil. I was at a hotel bar in downtown Toronto and was going to run up to my room. I came around the corner to see the elevator doors about to close and jumped in. It was a really crowded elevator due to the literal GIANT standing… well, everywhere I guess. I looked up at him and managed to get out “ Hey Shaq”. He said “Hey man”. The we stood there as one does looking at the door until I got off.