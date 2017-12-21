6 of the messiest celebrity feuds of 2017. Grab some popcorn.

Advertising

Fighting is rarely a good way to deal with conflict. Both sides end up getting hurt, and it's all-around just terrible. Except when other people are doing it, especially celebrities. Then it's all, pull up a chair, sit back, and enjoy the shade. 6. Stacy London vs. Clinton Kelly Shutterstock The Clinton Kelly/Stacy London feud is one we know very little about. It seems one half of the feuding party also has no idea what's going on, unless he knows something he's not saying. Apparently Stacy London has blocked her former What Not To Wear co-star Clinton Kelly on Twitter, which is like a digital punch in the gut. And Kelly claims he doesn't know why. He tweeted a screengrab showing he'd been blocked and wrote, "Allllll righty then." Alllll righty then pic.twitter.com/noZrpANckl — Clinton Kelly (@clinton_kelly) November 15, 2017 On his regular gig as co-host on The Chew, Kelly brought up the situation, saying, "It seems juicy, but it really isn’t that juicy." He explained how he just went to London's Twitter page and noticed that he was blocked from viewing her tweets. "It was like getting a little slap in the face – I was like, What is that all about? Why, and how, and when?”

His tweet blew up, though, so now people wanted answers. Clinton said, “I come back from the gym and my phone has blown up; I’ve got interview requests from People magazine, E!, Newsweek, CNN. The tea is, there ain’t no tea. I literally don’t know if she blocked me yesterday, or a year ago, a month ago … But I’ve got no beef with Stacy at all.” So from what he's saying, he really has no clue what went down. And that's the saddest kind of beef of all.

5. Drake Bell vs. Josh Peck Shutterstock Drake Bell and Josh Peck played brothers on the TV show Drake & Josh but it seems they're not nearly as close in real life. This became evident to the world (and to Bell) when Bell found out that Peck got married and didn't even invite him to the wedding. Bell tweeted (but later deleted) two tweets referencing the situation. The first read: "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear...," and the second one was, "True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha." (*Sound of fans' hearts breaking*)

Josh Peck got married yesterday and Drake Bell just tweeted this 😭 my favorite childhood tv show brothers pic.twitter.com/Xqq0AoLuOD — Amber Leeann Secrest (@AmbySecrest) June 18, 2017 Whatever caused the rift seemed to take a backseat, though, when the two old pals reunited with a hug at the 2017 Video Music Awards. Hug me.... A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT 4. The Kardashians vs. Caitlyn Jenner Shutterstock The 2017 release of Caitlyn Jenner's book, The Secrets of My Life, caused a major rift between Jenner and her family. During a speech at Cambridge Union, Jenner said, “It’s been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side."

Jenner claims that she tried to be "honest" in her book, "very fair and very nice." But she added, “Unfortunately, they didn’t take it that way.” It turns out that Jenner no longer has contact with the Kardashian side of the Kardashian/Jenner crew. She admitted, "To be honest I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim, I haven’t talked to in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

But things could change. At least, that's what Jenner is hoping. She said, “I don’t know what the future holds. We will see. My life revolves around my children.” 3. Kanye West vs. Jay Z Shutterstock The relationship between Kanye West and Jay Z is so complicated there's actually a Channel 4 UK documentary about it called Public Enemies: Jay-Z vs. Kanye West. The two men used to be close, even making an album, Watch the Throne, together in 2011.

But this year, during an onstage rant, 'Ye accused Jay Z's wife, Beyoncé Knowles, of acting like a diva, saying, "Beyoncé, I was hurt because I heard you wouldn't perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over Hotline Bling." He later added, "Jay Z, call me bro, you still ain't call me. I know you got killers, please don't send them at my head. Talk to me like a man. I can't take this shit, bro! Our kids have never even played together."

Jay Z, 47, admitted in August that he had a big problem with West, 40, bringing up his wife and their daughter like that. During the Rap Radar podcast, Carter said, What really hurt me is, you can't bring my kids and my wife into it. Kanye's my little brother, he's talked about me a hundred times, he made a song called Big Brother. We've gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, and that's a problem with me. That's a real, real problem. He knows it's a problem, he knows that he crossed the line. We've never let this amount of space between one of our disagreements, and we've had many. It's part of who we are. That's what I like about him, he's an honest person, he's open.

2. Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift Getty Images Perry and Swift were originally friends, happily fawning all over each other's talent in 2009 in tweets. In 2010 they even performed together. Their feud seems to have started in 2013, in a dispute over some backup dancers. In a Rolling Stone interview in 2014, Swift let it slip that her song "Bad Blood" was about a female performing artist whom she wouldn't name, but who "tried to sabotage" her tour by hiring some of her staff. Pretty obvious who that is.

So then it was ON. The day after the Rolling Stone interview came out, Perry tweeted, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing…," a reference to the movie Mean Girls. Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014 THEN, in 2017, Katy Perry put out her album, Witness, with the first single being "Swish Swish," a diss track thought to be aimed towards Swift in response to "Bad Blood."

But despite all the drama, Perry insists that the feud is over now, saying on Australia's Today show, "I love her, I always have." These ladies have a weird way of showing love. 1. Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Getty/Shutterstock Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud goes all the way back to 2009, with the "Imma let you finish" moment that will forever be part of pop culture history. Taylor Swift and Kanye West's wife Kim Kardashian's feud only goes back to 2016, when Kanye released the song "Famous" off his album, The Life of Pablo. You know the song, it's the one where 'Ye calls Swift a "bitch" and says he made her famous.

At the time of the song's release, Swift's reps said that she'd tried to dissuade Kanye from releasing the song, telling him it was a bad idea to write such a "misogynistic" song. But as we now all know, Kardashian had secretly taped a phone call between West and Swift pertaining to the song. And during that conversation, Swift didn't quite say what she said she said in her original statement (for example, she called the line about sleeping with her "a compliment.")

Swift responded via a now deleted Instagram (link), writing, Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me "that bitch" in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened. You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called "that bitch" in front of the entire world. ... He promised to play the song for me, but he never did. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot "approve" a song you haven't heard.

The day that the bombshell news about the taped phone call dropped just happened to be National Snake Day, and Kardashian used that as a way to reference Swift. She tweeted, "Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!," followed by 37 snake emojis. Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016 [Let's take a moment to talk about the real victim here, which is snakes. How did they get such a bad reputation? Snakes aren't liars or back-stabbers. They're way too busy not having legs and eating portions a hundred times their own size.]

But instead of shying away from the snake thing, Taylor Swift embraced it, making it part of her new 2017 "Bad Girl" persona (she's still about as bad as a riled up kitten). The video for "Look What You Made Me Do" (off her album Reputation) features snakes heavily. Swift even used a special sparkly snake microphone during her performance on SNL. As proof that Kim Kardashian is never going to let this feud die, on December 5 she tweeted a picture of Kanye's "Famous" video, the one featuring a whole slew of naked wax statues of celebrities, Swift included. Swift wasn't exactly too excited about that video when it came out, and Kardashian bringing it up again just goes to show how invested she is in this beef continuing. It will go on BEYOND THE GRAVE.

