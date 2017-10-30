These celebrity Halloween costumes won the internet in 2017.

Advertising
Check out what the stars went as for Halloween this year, and what a much bigger Halloween costume budget and a team of makeup artists can get you.
But don't worry, your $3.99 cat ears from CVS are cool, too.
1. We could fall in love with Demi Lovato's Selena costume.
2. Kate Beckinsale channeled Nancy Spungen.
3. Darren Criss and Mia Swier gave Romeo and Juliet a dark twist
4. Kristen Bell may have played Anna in the Frozen movie, but she is Elsa this Halloween.
5. Farrah Abraham went under the sea for her Little Mermaid costume.
6. Ansel Elgort went as a "Soundcloud rapper," which is honestly shady AF.
7. Ashley Tisdale is swinging from the chandelier this Halloween.
7. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor and went as a panda and Harley Quinn, respectively.
8. The strangest thing here is that Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are hanging out. Hmm...
9. Busy Philipps looked like an "exquisite corpse" in this Hedwig and the Angry Inch costume.
10. Jonathan Cheban was the Sonny to Kim Kardashian's Cher.
And sister Kourtney was the MJ to Kim's Madonna
....and Kim also went as Aaliyah. Geez. Halloween isn't even until the 31st.
11. Gwyneth Paltrow played Gwyneth Paltrow's head in a box as an homage to her role in the horror film Se7en.
12. Make no bones about Behati Prinsloo's skeleton costume.
13. Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo paid homage to the late Hugh Hefner with their Playboy inspired couples costume.
14. Rita Ora's costume is poisonous.
15. Eric Andre dressed up as Cardi B. He may have needed a longer skirt...
16. Floyd Mayweather had two costumes.
Because when you're rich, you can do things like that!
17. Adele was...uh...something? Miss Frizzle? A fortune teller? I truly have no idea.
18. Marc Jacobs' costume will make you go vegan.
19. Zoe Kravitz knows the first rule of Halloween: have a kicka** costume.
20. Ellie Goulding looks like she was working on this costume from 9-5.
21. Just looking at Seth MacFarlane's costume makes me sweaty.
22. IDK what Vanessa Hudgens is, but it's spooOooOoky!
23. We love Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's family costume to infinity and beyond.
24. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. looked pretty in pink.
25. Betcha didn't recognize Lady Gaga in this Edward Scissorhands outfit.
26. Usher went all out with this Night King costume.
27. Okay, Bruce Willis and his assistant officially win Halloween.
28. Actor Will Poulter dressed up as Sid from Toy Story and the resemblance is uncanny.
29. Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa dressed up as each other, and I may never sleep again.
30. John Stamos and Bob Saget did drag in their Some Like it Hot inspired costumes.
31. Josh Gad was Harry Potter at his 20 year Hogwarts reunion.
32. Dolly Parton dressed up as infamous brat Veruca Salt.
33. Of course, Neil Patrick Harris and Co. went above and beyond.
34. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman went as the bargain bin at Hot Topic.
35. All eyez were on Chance the Rapper's amazing Tupac costume.
36. Amber Rose and her son were the cutest version Chuckie and Tiffany we've ever seen.
37. Pink and her family were The Descendants, which apparently is a big deal if you're under 10-years-old.
38. Of course, Heidi Klum absolutely nailed this Thriller-inspired costume.
39. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita's costume is naturally sweet. PLUS BONUS BANANA DOG!
40. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went as Carmen Miranda and Groucho Marx.
And they had the best accessory of all:
41. Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum looked haunting in these Nightmare Before Christmas costumes. Nice sneakers, Jack.
42. Winona Ryder dressed as...Winona Ryder.
