These celebrity Halloween costumes won the internet in 2017.

Check out what the stars went as for Halloween this year, and what a much bigger Halloween costume budget and a team of makeup artists can get you.

But don't worry, your $3.99 cat ears from CVS are cool, too.

1. We could fall in love with Demi Lovato's Selena costume.

Demi Lovato dressed as Selena for Halloween this year pic.twitter.com/P47qZB2FDy — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 29, 2017

2. Kate Beckinsale channeled Nancy Spungen.

Never mind the bollocks happy Halloween ❤️ A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

3. Darren Criss and Mia Swier gave Romeo and Juliet a dark twist

Well that was a fun Halloween Weekend. Thanks Nick Lang for the incredible homemade armor (Mia did EVERYTHING else), #LADayOfTheDead @hwdforever for the beautiful face paint, & @vanessahudgens for the photo booth! A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

4. Kristen Bell may have played Anna in the Frozen movie, but she is Elsa this Halloween.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

5. Farrah Abraham went under the sea for her Little Mermaid costume.

6. Ansel Elgort went as a "Soundcloud rapper," which is honestly shady AF.

SoundCloud rapper A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

7. Ashley Tisdale is swinging from the chandelier this Halloween.