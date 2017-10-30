These celebrity Halloween costumes won the internet in 2017.

April Lavalle
Oct 30, 2017@1:11 PM
Check out what the stars went as for Halloween this year, and what a much bigger Halloween costume budget and a team of makeup artists can get you.

But don't worry, your $3.99 cat ears from CVS are cool, too.

1. We could fall in love with Demi Lovato's Selena costume.

2. Kate Beckinsale channeled Nancy Spungen.

Never mind the bollocks happy Halloween ❤️

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

3. Darren Criss and Mia Swier gave Romeo and Juliet a dark twist

4. Kristen Bell may have played Anna in the Frozen movie, but she is Elsa this Halloween.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

5. Farrah Abraham went under the sea for her Little Mermaid costume.

6. Ansel Elgort went as a "Soundcloud rapper," which is honestly shady AF.

SoundCloud rapper

A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel) on

7. Ashley Tisdale is swinging from the chandelier this Halloween.

I think this was my favorite costume by far. IM GONNA SWING FROM THE CHANDELIER 🎶🎶🎶

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on

7. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor and went as a panda and Harley Quinn, respectively.

Someone made us.

A post shared by Sarah Paulson (@mssarahcatharinepaulson) on

8. The strangest thing here is that Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are hanging out. Hmm...

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

9. Busy Philipps looked like an "exquisite corpse" in this Hedwig and the Angry Inch costume.

10. Jonathan Cheban was the Sonny to Kim Kardashian's Cher.

Hard act to follow Sonny n @cher but I thinks we nailed it @kimkardashian what do you guys think?? @casamigos

A post shared by Jonathan Cheban (@foodgod) on

And sister Kourtney was the MJ to Kim's Madonna

....and Kim also went as Aaliyah. Geez. Halloween isn't even until the 31st.

11. Gwyneth Paltrow played Gwyneth Paltrow's head in a box as an homage to her role in the horror film Se7en.

🎃

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

12. Make no bones about Behati Prinsloo's skeleton costume.

☠️

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

13. Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo paid homage to the late Hugh Hefner with their Playboy inspired couples costume.

The party was hoppin’ last night 🎃 #halloween #squad #lanights #RnB #bachelornation

A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on

14. Rita Ora's costume is poisonous.

15. Eric Andre dressed up as Cardi B. He may have needed a longer skirt...

Swipe left to see my Halloween costume 🎃 @iamcardib

A post shared by Eric Andre (@ericfuckingandre) on

16. Floyd Mayweather had two costumes.

Last night, I was Achilles from ‘Troy’ or Maximus from ‘The Gladiator’.

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

Because when you're rich, you can do things like that!

Friday night, my costume was Sylvester The Cat.

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

17. Adele was...uh...something? Miss Frizzle? A fortune teller? I truly have no idea.

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

18. Marc Jacobs' costume will make you go vegan.

Happy Halloween weekend, everyone! 🍬

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on

19. Zoe Kravitz knows the first rule of Halloween: have a kicka** costume.

1st rule of fight club.

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

20. Ellie Goulding looks like she was working on this costume from 9-5.

I love you Dolly! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

21. Just looking at Seth MacFarlane's costume makes me sweaty.

Who won Halloween this year? #CasamigosHalloween #HouseOfFriends

A post shared by Casamigos Tequila (@casamigos) on

22. IDK what Vanessa Hudgens is, but it's spooOooOoky!

FREAKSHOW 📸 @eliastahan

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

23. We love Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's family costume to infinity and beyond.

24. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. looked pretty in pink.

#happyhalloween Happy Halloween everyone! Eat your heart out John Cryer! Next year ... Maxwell Houser makes an appearance.

A post shared by Freddie Prinze (@realfreddieprinze) on

25. Betcha didn't recognize Lady Gaga in this Edward Scissorhands outfit.

26. Usher went all out with this Night King costume.

27. Okay, Bruce Willis and his assistant officially win Halloween.

28. Actor Will Poulter dressed up as Sid from Toy Story and the resemblance is uncanny.

29. Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa dressed up as each other, and I may never sleep again.

30. John Stamos and Bob Saget did drag in their Some Like it Hot inspired costumes.

31. Josh Gad was Harry Potter at his 20 year Hogwarts reunion.

32. Dolly Parton dressed up as infamous brat Veruca Salt.

33. Of course, Neil Patrick Harris and Co. went above and beyond.

34. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman went as the bargain bin at Hot Topic.

35. All eyez were on Chance the Rapper's amazing Tupac costume.

36. Amber Rose and her son were the cutest version Chuckie and Tiffany we've ever seen.

Chucky ❤️’s Tiffany FOREVER!!!! #happyhalloween 🎃 #sebastiantaylorthomaz

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

37. Pink and her family were The Descendants, which apparently is a big deal if you're under 10-years-old.

Happy Halloween from the crazy people #piratelife

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

38. Of course, Heidi Klum absolutely nailed this Thriller-inspired costume.

Happy Halloween!!!! 🖤🎃🕷💀🦇👻

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

39. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita's costume is naturally sweet. PLUS BONUS BANANA DOG!

40. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went as Carmen Miranda and Groucho Marx.

And they had the best accessory of all:

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/img1660-6a0tE8.png
BABY PINEAPPLE!
Chrissy Teigen: Snapchat.

41. Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum looked haunting in these Nightmare Before Christmas costumes. Nice sneakers, Jack.

When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack. Happy Halloween everyone 🎃

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

42. Winona Ryder dressed as...Winona Ryder.

