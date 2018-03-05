15 award winning Instagrams from celebs at last night's Oscars.

April Lavalle
Mar 05, 2018@3:15 PM
Most of us will never attend the Oscars, so feel free to live vicariously through these celebs who attended the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

And what do the stars do on Hollywood's biggest night? Post copious amounts of pictures of Instagram, of course! Wow, the stars really are just like us! Well, if you don't count the outrageously rich and famous part.

Anyway, check out there 15 celebrity Instagrams from last night's Oscars:

1. Taraji P Henson snapped a selfie with director John Singleton.

2. Jennifer Garner showed off her look before hitting the red carpet. Eat your heart out, Ben Affleck.

3. Gal Gadot wants you to read her perfectly painted lips.

4. Ryan Seacrest won't let those pesky little sexual misconduct allegations get him down!

5. Salma Hayek shook off her nerves before hitting the red carpet.

6. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos look picture-perfect heading into the ceremony.

7. Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet are here to make you feel old.

8. Armie Hammer shows off his pre-Oscar beauty routine.

9. Gabrielle Union and Regina Hall pose together before heading off to "Hollywood Prom."

10. Jane Fonda's form-fitting white gown reminds you that those workout tapes were no joke.

11. Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis, and Allison Janney had a mini The Help reunion.

12. Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong'o cram so much talent and beauty in one photograph.

13. Ashley Judd's giant gown won't stop her from getting on the ground and petting her dog. Relatable, honestly.

14. Andra Day took her mom as her date. Awww.

15. 'Me Too' trailblazers Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd grabbed a quick car photo before hitting the red carpet.

