15 award winning Instagrams from celebs at last night's Oscars.

Most of us will never attend the Oscars, so feel free to live vicariously through these celebs who attended the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

And what do the stars do on Hollywood's biggest night? Post copious amounts of pictures of Instagram, of course! Wow, the stars really are just like us! Well, if you don't count the outrageously rich and famous part.

Anyway, check out there 15 celebrity Instagrams from last night's Oscars:

1. Taraji P Henson snapped a selfie with director John Singleton.

2. Jennifer Garner showed off her look before hitting the red carpet. Eat your heart out, Ben Affleck.

3. Gal Gadot wants you to read her perfectly painted lips.

4. Ryan Seacrest won't let those pesky little sexual misconduct allegations get him down!

Almost showtime. #ERedCarpet #Oscars A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Mar 4, 2018 at 1:38pm PST

5. Salma Hayek shook off her nerves before hitting the red carpet.