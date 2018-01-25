Today's 16 best throwback pics from celebrities that prove time changes people.

Orli Matlow
Jan 25, 2018@8:41 PM
Stars: they're just like us! They like posting cute pictures from their pasts on Instagram, sitting down and letting the likes roll in. Here are the best #ThrowbackThursday pics of the week.

1. Chrissy Teigen's tan has only somewhat faded in the past ten years.

Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

2. Lily Collins had orthodontia.

Brace yourselves, for a Lil #tbt...

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

3. Mandy Moore remembered A Walk to Remember.

Jamie + Landon, 16 years ago, A Walk to Remember ❤️. #TBT

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

4. Hulk and War Machine did shots.

Out back in Atlanta. Repost @doncheadle #tbt

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

5. Britney Spears was always glam.

6. Sophia Bush pouted in Paris.

#tbt Paris ✨ #TakeMeBack

A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on

7. James Van Der Beek threw it all the way back to Dawson's Creek.

#tbt Squad ‘97. I’d known these people all of 7 days when this pic was taken. 20 years ago this week 😱 the little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers. Thank you to the Wilmington, North Carolina crew and community who raised us & kept us sane, thank you to the many talented writers and producers who gave of your hearts talents and put up with us. And thank you especially to the fans of the show. It’s a funny relationship we have... your experience of this project is what you saw on camera, while my memories are mostly what I experienced off of it. And yes, it’s true that I haven’t seen most episodes (it became healthier at a certain point to just commit 100% on the day and let it go completely), but the beauty of this arrangement is that my impression of the show now is what you’ve all reflected back to me over the years... and it’s been lovely to witness. So thank you to anyone who’s ever expressed appreciation for the work we did - it makes me feel proud to be associated with these three fine people (and the rest of the cast), and proud to have been a part of #DawsonsCreek. This one will always have a special little place in my heart.

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on

https://media1.giphy.com/media/sT1K7rkPJOwh2/giphy.gif
Aww!
giphy

8. Remember when Joseph Gordon-Levitt was almost Robin?

Dark Knight Rises photo shoot w/ Christian Bale and Tom Hardy. #TBT

A post shared by Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitrecordjoe) on

9. Jenna Dewan Tatum is sexy now and she was also sexy then.

#tbt @prestigehk 🖤

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

🖤

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

10. Please, sir, Josh Gad wants some more.

11. Jamie Foxx got his falsetto on.

12. Ludacris is the embodiment of the aughts.

#tbt #TRL the first one. 😳😳🤣🤣 #chickenandbeer

A post shared by @ ludacris on

13. Nick Jonas smoldered.

#TBT from the #JVxNJ shoot in NYC last year.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

14. Naomi Campbell was a model citizen.

#tbt channeling #Edie @therealpeterlindbergh 😘😍💞

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on

15. That's so Raven to get to chill with Zendaya.

#TBT to guest starring on KC Undercover with @zendaya 💜

A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone) on

16. Peep Tiny Justin Timberlake and Tiny Ryan Gosling back in their Mickey Mouse Club days.

I wish they were still friends! @JustinTimberlake @RyanGosling #TBT

A post shared by Perez Hilton (@theperezhilton) on

