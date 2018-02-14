22 bragging celebs you can shake your fist at for being happy on Valentine's Day.

Advertising
On this fine February 14th, you're either spending the day acutely aware of how alone you are or stressed out about the expenses and inevitable disappointment that come with being in a couple!
Well, famous people are spending the day flaunting their love on Instagram. Celebrities are not only richer, but happier and more in love than you.
1. Kim and Kanye are the apple of the paparazzo's eye.
2. Gisele is still trying to cheer Tom up after his Super Bowl loss.
3. David Beckham is what Posh wants, what she really really wants.
4. And Becks loves her back.
5. Lil' Beckham is also celebrating with his love, Chloe Grace Moretz, and this dog.
6. Neil Patrick Harris's twins are the DARN CUTEST THINGS IN THE WORLD.
7. You're Zac Efron's Valentine. Yes, you.
8. Mindy Kaling throws it back to this iconic Office moment.
9. Sarah Hyland writes a good tribute.
10. Madonna celebrates with a grimace.
11. Vanessa Hudgens keeps the romance alive.
12. Catherine and Michael aren't afraid of a little PDA.
13. Neither is Hilary Duff.
14. Zoë Kravitz knows how to celebrate.
15. Chrissy and John serenade each other, because of course they do.
16. Here's Emily Ratajkowski celebrating with a commercial.
17. Lily James just loves love.
18. Kevin Hart is celebrating Valentine's Day with his true love: his private jet.
19. Kelly Ripa so romantically quoted the poem Walt Whitman wrote about Abraham Lincoln.
20. The honeymoon lasts forever for Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.
21. Barack and Michelle continue to demonstrate what true love looks like.
22. And Cool Mom Michelle made a smooth jam playlist!
It's really good!
