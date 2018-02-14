22 bragging celebs you can shake your fist at for being happy on Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentine's Day!

On this fine February 14th, you're either spending the day acutely aware of how alone you are or stressed out about the expenses and inevitable disappointment that come with being in a couple!

Well, famous people are spending the day flaunting their love on Instagram. Celebrities are not only richer, but happier and more in love than you.

1. Kim and Kanye are the apple of the paparazzo's eye.

2. Gisele is still trying to cheer Tom up after his Super Bowl loss.

3. David Beckham is what Posh wants, what she really really wants.

4. And Becks loves her back.

5. Lil' Beckham is also celebrating with his love, Chloe Grace Moretz, and this dog.

6. Neil Patrick Harris's twins are the DARN CUTEST THINGS IN THE WORLD.