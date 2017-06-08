Advertising

Celebrities are just like us in that they love their pets, maybe more than they love their fellow humans. And can you blame them? Dogs never respond to your text with a phone call. Cats never tell you that you "need to lose a few pounds, just being honest" (although tbh they probably would if they could talk). Parakeets don't eat your ice cream while you're at work, etc. etc. etc.

But some people can take human-animal intimacy so far they seem to forget that pets are... animals. Not people. And no one pushes the boundaries of person-pet relationships quite like celebrities. Because when you're rich and famous, no one is going to say "hey, the way you talk about your cat like it's your baby gives me the creeps."

But maybe someone should? After seeing this list of celebrities who truly seem to believe their pets are humans, you be the judge.

1. Ashley Tisdale's dog knows all her secrets.

She knows all my secrets. 🐶 A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 24, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Ashley Tisdale loves her dog, Maui, more than most of us have ever loved anything.

We can see why though. She's highly lovable.

Maui is super sassy this morning. 😂 A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 31, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

If I had secrets, I'd tell them to Maui, too. She seems like she wouldn't judge.

2. Joe Jonas' dog is his "main bitch."

My main bitch #bellavitale A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on May 30, 2015 at 2:23pm PDT

Joe Jonas is dating his dog, according to Instagram.

Hanging with the Bae @marniethedog A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 27, 2014 at 6:17pm PDT

I think they make a great couple.

3. Gigi Hadid's kitten, Cleo, has a bad Instagram habit.

Me posting on Insta. Mom just holds the phone. A post shared by Cleo Hadid (@therealcleohadid) on Jun 14, 2015 at 7:20pm PDT

And when she's not too busy posting on Insta, she cuddles with her parents

:( we love you always chub 👼🏼🐈 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 20, 2016 at 9:10am PDT

4. Cara Delevingne and her dog were incubated in the same womb.

Twinsssssssssss ❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Cara Delevingne and her dog could be second or third cousins, based on appearances. They spend a lot of time together. And Cara misses him when she's traveling, as she relayed to her "pup pup" on Instagram last year:

Pup pup!!! I miss you A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Sep 13, 2016 at 10:51am PDT

No one's ever posted an Instagram like that for me :(

5. Justin Bieber kisses his dog on the lips.

@estherthecutie A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 12, 2015 at 10:04pm PDT

Justin Bieber loves his dog Esther and we're shipping the friendship. But, sorry, this mouth-kiss is just a tiny bit gross. For the dog. Do you know where that mouth has been, Esther???

6. Demi Lovato's dog has a better wardrobe than us.

Like my new coat? ❄️❄️❄️ A post shared by Demi's Batman (@demisbatman) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

His chic wardrobe is just one example of how Lovato's dog, Batman, has it better than we do. And what more can you expect from the son of a pop star? Yes, "son." Because according to his frequently-updated Instagram account, Batman calls Lovato "mom."

Mom 💙 A post shared by Demi's Batman (@demisbatman) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

And we can see the likeness. He has her eyes!

7. Taylor Swift's cat craves bougie snacks.

Soundtrack is everything. PS this is how I spent my Saturday and I'm not sorry A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 2, 2016 at 7:22pm PDT

Taylor Swift is head-over-paws (cat pun!) in love with her cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey.

I woke up like thissss (With a cat on me) A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 5, 2015 at 2:15pm PST

And let's hope they never do her wrong. Because we couldn't handle the heartbreak songs.

8. Bo Obama helped President Obama run the country.

Happy #NationalPetDay. A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Apr 11, 2016 at 11:45am PDT

We can't confirm that Bo was a top advisor to former President Barack Obama. But the two always seemed to have a special kind of relationship, and we can't imagine Obama never asked his buddy for some advice on policy once in a while. Sure, Bo Obama doesn't have a ton of political experience, and plus he's a dog. But we'd still trust him to run America more than we trust our current president.

9. Tom Cruise poses with his dog at the beach like a couple of bros.

Seriously, its been forever!!! I'm so sorry I've been gone! A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruiseofficial_) on Jun 28, 2015 at 7:06am PDT

Wait, who are you apologizing to, Tom Cruise? Your Instagram followers? Or your dog?

10. Ryan Gosling's dog accompanied him on late night TV.

Ryan Gosling and once called his dog George "the great love of my life" (sorry, Eva Mendes!). In 2011, George even accompanied Gosling to his appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon in 2011. You can watch the segment here (SPOILER: George stole the show):

11. Paris Hilton rolls with a puppy posse of six.

Paris Hilton has been paving the way for celebrities who pamper their pets for as long as we can remember (RIP Tinkerbell!). Her puppy posse is now at six, and based on their shared Instagram, they all share a bed. With Paris, presumably. Or maybe that's their own bed? Which is weirder?

🐶🐺🐶🐺🐶🐺💖 A post shared by Paris Hilton's Pets (@hiltonpets) on Dec 10, 2016 at 12:59am PST

In this video, Hilton asked her dog, who is wearing a tutu, if it wants to go shopping.

@DiamondBabyX 😍🛍 A post shared by Paris Hilton's Pets (@hiltonpets) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:46pm PDT

12. Miley Cyrus inked her dogs' faces on her body.

Miley Cyrus really, really, really, really loves weed dogs.

She even got a portrait of her beloved dog, Emu, tattooed on her arm earlier this year.

Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

She also has a tattoo of her Alaskan Klee Kai, Floyd, who passed away in 2014, on her ribs.

#withalittlehelpfrommyfwends #housepartygreentonguefloydtats A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 6, 2014 at 12:01am PDT

Has anyone ever tattooed a picture of YOUR face on their body? Have they???

Me neither.

Upon further inspection and thought, the only issue with how these celebrities treat their pets is that these animals all have better wardrobes and homes, bigger social media followings, and just better lives than us overall.

May we all be lucky enough to be reborn as a famous person's pet.

