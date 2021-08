Celebrities have nicer cars than us, better health insurance, and infinity pools (vs. plastic baby pools from Target). So if anyone can handle being roasted within an inch of their lives, it's the rich and famous. Which is good, because there's nothing more fun and satisfying than a savage and perfectly-executed roast of a celebrity. This is the very definition of "punching up."

Here are 23 of the funniest and most brutally specific roasts of people who can afford to be laughed at:

1.)