Hot sons of hot celebs walked in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, and their dads are embarrassingly proud.

The Dolce and Gabbana men's fashion show in Milan on Saturday was overrun with celebrity sons and the proud papas who were there to support them. And yes, these up-and-comers inherited more than just their penchant for the spotlight from their parents— they also got their good looks.

After the show was done, these famous fathers did exactly the same thing your dad would have done— embarrassed you with gushy posts of how proud he is all over the internet.

Here are some of the celeb offspring who walked in the show:

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 19-year-old son, Christian Casey Combs:

I'm so proud of my son @kingcombs he walked in the @dolcegabbana show again in MILAN #BlackExcellence LOVE YOU BOY!!! pic.twitter.com/B8GExpXAWg — Diddy (@Diddy) January 14, 2018

The artist formally known as 'Puff Daddy' was beaming with pride in the caption of the this tweet: "I'm so proud of my son @kimgcombs he walked in the @dolcegabbana show again in MILAN. #BlackExcellence LOVE YOU BOY!!!"

David Oyelowo's son, Asher Oyelowo.

"Congrats to my beautiful son @asher_oyelowo on his runway debut for @dolcegabbana," wrote the Selma actor on Instagram.

According to director Ava DuVernay, Asher landed his first modeling gig when he was picked out of a crowd at church.