Today's 17 best celebrity TBT pics that show the awkward phases they never went through.

Orli Matlow
Feb 01, 2018@6:55 PM
Stars! They're just like us! They post old pictures on Thursdays for the *likes.*

Here are the #ThrowbackThursday pics we liked the most.

1. P!nk's attitude is on point.

Throwback Thursday 😱97’ #microbraidsandanattitudefordays

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

2. Elizabeth Olson went to a pinata party.

3. Rob Lowe is nostalgic for that button-up.

#throwbackthursday I still miss that shirt.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

4. Michelle Monaghan was angsty.

Anyone else hearing Fiona Apple’s Criminal? 🍎⛓ #tbt

A post shared by Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) on

5. Topher Grace used to be a drawing.

6. Josh Brolin shared a folsky memory of his mom.

I was 11-12. My mom was one of the top five winners during the pyramid scheme of the 80’s. She found out she was on a hit list so she kept a loaded 9mm on her bedside table. She’d return from drunken, chaotic nights with two groceries bags of cash. I was the counter. 11 years old counting out rows of $20 until I’d reach $50k, then pack them away inside the back of the dresser drawer or under the unnailed carpet flat. And my Mom, bullfrog voiced Texan that she was, would be on the phone, Kool King in one hand, Dr. Pepper in the other, cold calling her friends to get involved in the next meeting, the next scheme. This is me and RKL’s Jason Sears during that time. The Cito Rats were just coming together: us, with our own adolescent crime, looking through our blonde-haired mischief for a wave to surf or an escape route to assess. #rkl #citodays #jasonsears #wegetwhatweget #nowhining

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on

7. Alexander Skarsgard threw it back to his vampire days.

8. Gabrielle Union welcomed Black History Month with a beautiful wedding pic.

9. Lily Collins made her society debut.

10. Lea Michele humblebragged about having sung at the Super Bowl.

11. Mark Ruffalo and his kids seem fun.

Fam. #tbt

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

12. Rita Ora took it all the way back to last Sunday.

13. Oh my god it's baby John Mayer's headshot!

WE ✨ARE ✨ALL ✨STARDUST✨ Headshot, 1988 #tbt

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

14. John Boyega got to meet Zendaya.

#TBT with the one and only @zendaya. Thanks for having us @variety!

A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on

15. Naomi Watts had fun with the King of Kong.

Good old days #tbt #kingkong ❤️ @andyserkis

A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on

16. Paul McCartney took a sad song and made it better.

Paul at The 100 Club in 2010 #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #IVW18 #PaulMcCartney

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on

17. Ludacris shared a pic of a supergroup in the Oval Office.

