Today's 17 best celebrity TBT pics that show the awkward phases they never went through.

Stars! They're just like us! They post old pictures on Thursdays for the *likes.*
Here are the #ThrowbackThursday pics we liked the most.
1. P!nk's attitude is on point.
2. Elizabeth Olson went to a pinata party.
3. Rob Lowe is nostalgic for that button-up.
4. Michelle Monaghan was angsty.
5. Topher Grace used to be a drawing.
6. Josh Brolin shared a folsky memory of his mom.
7. Alexander Skarsgard threw it back to his vampire days.
8. Gabrielle Union welcomed Black History Month with a beautiful wedding pic.
9. Lily Collins made her society debut.
10. Lea Michele humblebragged about having sung at the Super Bowl.
11. Mark Ruffalo and his kids seem fun.
12. Rita Ora took it all the way back to last Sunday.
13. Oh my god it's baby John Mayer's headshot!
14. John Boyega got to meet Zendaya.
15. Naomi Watts had fun with the King of Kong.
16. Paul McCartney took a sad song and made it better.
17. Ludacris shared a pic of a supergroup in the Oval Office.
