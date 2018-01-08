The 25 best celeb tweets you missed while you were crying over Oprah's speech.

Jessie Dean Altman
Jan 08, 2018@1:24 PM
Sunday night's 2018 Golden Globes award show featured an extraordinarily moving speech from Oprah, which was pretty much what everyone was talking about. But while you were pulling yourself together after the speech, celebrities were still tweeting (mostly about Oprah). Here are some tweets you may have missed last night from your fave celebs.

1. Matt McGorry

2. Shonda Rhimes

3. Gina Rodriguez

4. Seth MacFarlane

5. Billy Eichner

6. Sarah Silverman

7. Ava DuVernay

8. Debbie Allen

9. Sterling K. Brown

10. Mandy Moore

11. Busy Philipps

12. Caleb McLaughlin

13. Sharon Stone

14. Yvonne Orji

15. Neil Patrick Harris

16. Justin Long

17. Anthony Anderson

18. Mindy Kaling

19. Jesse Tyler Ferguson

20. Mark Hamill

21. Mariah Carey

22. Zach Braff

23. Gaten Matarazzo

24. Dan Fogelman

25. Ellen DeGeneres

