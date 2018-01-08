The 25 best celeb tweets you missed while you were crying over Oprah's speech.

Advertising
Sunday night's 2018 Golden Globes award show featured an extraordinarily moving speech from Oprah, which was pretty much what everyone was talking about. But while you were pulling yourself together after the speech, celebrities were still tweeting (mostly about Oprah). Here are some tweets you may have missed last night from your fave celebs.
1. Matt McGorry
2. Shonda Rhimes
3. Gina Rodriguez
4. Seth MacFarlane
5. Billy Eichner
6. Sarah Silverman
Advertising
7. Ava DuVernay
8. Debbie Allen
9. Sterling K. Brown
10. Mandy Moore
Advertising
11. Busy Philipps
12. Caleb McLaughlin
13. Sharon Stone
14. Yvonne Orji
Advertising
15. Neil Patrick Harris
16. Justin Long
17. Anthony Anderson
18. Mindy Kaling
Advertising
19. Jesse Tyler Ferguson
20. Mark Hamill
21. Mariah Carey
22. Zach Braff
Advertising
23. Gaten Matarazzo
24. Dan Fogelman
25. Ellen DeGeneres
Advertising