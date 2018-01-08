The 25 best celeb tweets you missed while you were crying over Oprah's speech.

Sunday night's 2018 Golden Globes award show featured an extraordinarily moving speech from Oprah, which was pretty much what everyone was talking about. But while you were pulling yourself together after the speech, celebrities were still tweeting (mostly about Oprah). Here are some tweets you may have missed last night from your fave celebs.

1. Matt McGorry

.@Oprah ‘s speech was UNBELIEVABLE!!! #TimesUp 😭



And #NataliePortman : “Here are the ALL MALE nominees” for directors. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼



So inspired. — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) January 8, 2018

2. Shonda Rhimes

"And here are the all male nominees." Natalie Portman calls it for what it is. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 8, 2018

3. Gina Rodriguez

Natalie Portman dropping the truth like #timesUp pic.twitter.com/IzPADsKDlS — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 8, 2018

4. Seth MacFarlane

“Saoirse Ronan Farrow” would be a good Wheel Of Fortune ‘Before and After’ puzzle. That one’s fuckin’ free, Sajak. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 8, 2018

5. Billy Eichner

I am getting too drunk to tweet but please know that the first person I saw when I walked into the Golden Globes was @DebraMessing and I wouldn't have it any other way — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 8, 2018

6. Sarah Silverman