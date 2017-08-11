Advertising

Yesterday in honor of Throwback Thursday, the day when we all get to be reminded that we used to be even more awkward than we are now, Complex magazine shared a treasure trove of celebrity yearbook photos on Twitter.

These are absolute gems, mainly because they remind us that everyone goes through an awkward phase. Yes, even Kanye West (who may technically still be in one). Everyone except for Snoop Dogg, who looked suave as hell even in high school. Obv.

Here's what 15 mega-stars looked like before they could afford stylists, luxury brands and personal trainers, when they were just a bunch of awkward nobodies, just like us!!!

1. The Rock

~~~ CELEBRITY YEARBOOK THREAD ~~~ for #ThrowbackThursday



Starting with The Rock pic.twitter.com/caQxYCCnNy — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

2. Kim Kardashian

3. Mary Kate and Ashley Olson (have not changed at all?)

4. Lindsay Lohan

Ugh, we miss young Linds.

5. Britney Spears

6. Drake used to call you on your landline:

7. Denzel Washington

8. Kanye West

9. Donald Glover

With the Stars Wars shirt and everything 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JRcaop5u4P — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

10. Brad Pitt

Yung Brad lookin suave pic.twitter.com/XzbsuT4Af4 — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

11. Snoop Dogg was always Snoop Dogg

.@SnoopDogg came to picture day lookin fresh tbh pic.twitter.com/9mg6cRV07M — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

12. Ice Cube was so extra

Wow Ice really flexed on everyone tho 😂 pic.twitter.com/K5CJLAJx6z — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

13. J. Cole was probably not in high school when this was taken:

Baby @JColeNC before he went platinum with no features pic.twitter.com/6bSv95hBPU — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

14. Slim Shady when he was slim, less shady:

Now THIS... is a damn classic pic.twitter.com/AgOOTORpcv — Complex (@Complex) August 10, 2017

And now Twitter is sharing their own celebrity throwback pics, like this iconic photo of a young Morgan Freeman:

Never thought I'd see a young Morgan Freeman 😂 pic.twitter.com/9q24J9lCgM — koh (@__kpeezie03) August 10, 2017

Sigh... they grow up so fast.

