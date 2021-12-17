19 people who have worked with celebrities share what they were really like.

We like to think we know celebrities. But outside of the heavily-curated image of their lives they project on social media, most of us don't actually know them at all. Unless we've worked with them in some capacity, in which case we may have gotten a rare glimpse into what they're actually like as people. And it's not always as pretty as their Instagram photos.

In a popular Reddit thread, someone asked people who have worked with celebrities: "what are they really like?"

These 19 people spill the tea on the celebrities they have interacted with in a professional capacity:

1.) From fastball032:

I landscaped Eminem's house, one of, if not the coolest guy I've ever met. He would come out probably every hour or so and ask how we were doing, offered to get us bottles of water or sodas. Talked to him about Detroit Tigers baseball for a little bit. Really down to earth humble guy.