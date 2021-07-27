17 times celebrities said something ignorant and got roasted online.

Celebrities may not always be the brightest bulbs, but that's because their job is not to cure cancer or teach kids how to read. Their job is to entertain us! And thanks to social media, they can now entertain us 24-hours a day and we don't even have to turn on the television or read a People magazine in the dentist's office waiting room. One of my favorite forms of entertainment is the celebrity faux pas. This is when famous people say or do something ignorant, and then everyone on the internet drags them. And then they either apologize, or disappear for a while, or don't change their behavior at all. It's basically the new network television and all you need in order to access it is a WiFi signal! 10/10! Would recommend!

Here are 17 examples of A, B, C and D-list celebrities who posted something ignorant online and got savagely, hilariously roasted:

1.) Kirstie Alley came for facts and it did not go well.