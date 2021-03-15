Someecards Logo
22 people share the celebrities they regret meeting because they were jerks.

may wilkerson
Mar 15, 2021 | 3:04 PM

As a culture we tend to worship celebrities and put them on a pedestal, which can make it pretty disappointing when we actually meet them and find out they're human beings. And some human beings are total a**holes. Just like us!

Someone asked Reddit: "What famous person did you regret meeting because they were an ass?" These 22 people spill dirt on the celebrities who were rude, unfriendly, or even abusive:

Never meet your heroes! Especially if your hero is Jared Leto, apparently....

1.) From DustiestSquid2:

Met tiger woods when I was 15. He slapped my hat out of my hand. A different golfer whom I didn't know ran up, picked up my hat and asked if his signature would be ok. I agreed but I don't know who he was or what his name was but my grandpa was pleased upon seeing it.

2.) From SamRam97:

Jared Leto. I sat next to him on a flight from Monterey, Mexico back in 2018. Absolute Asshole

Sources: Reddit
