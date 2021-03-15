22 people share the celebrities they regret meeting because they were jerks.

As a culture we tend to worship celebrities and put them on a pedestal, which can make it pretty disappointing when we actually meet them and find out they're human beings. And some human beings are total a**holes. Just like us!
Never meet your heroes! Especially if your hero is Jared Leto, apparently....
1.) From DustiestSquid2:
Met tiger woods when I was 15. He slapped my hat out of my hand. A different golfer whom I didn't know ran up, picked up my hat and asked if his signature would be ok. I agreed but I don't know who he was or what his name was but my grandpa was pleased upon seeing it.
2.) From SamRam97:
Jared Leto. I sat next to him on a flight from Monterey, Mexico back in 2018. Absolute Asshole