20 celebrities rated by how nice or rude they were according to this LA waitress.

may wilkerson
Mar 4, 2021 | 4:17 PM

People in the service industry ranking celebrities is one of my favorite trends on TikTok. Because as a former waitress myself, I know that the way someone treats people in the service industry says a lot about who they are as a person. And we all want to know what celebrities are really like when the cameras are off.

This is Annie Bond (on the right). She worked as a waitress for five years at a restaurant (remember those?) in Los Angeles frequented by the rich and famous.

She has started a series of popular videos on TikTok in which she rates celebrities on a 1-10 scale based on how nice, or rude, they were when she served them.

She is up to 8 videos, and they're juicy! In addition to spilling the dirt on how these celebs treated her and her co-workers, she shares stories about who they dined with, what they ordered, what they said to her, etc.

