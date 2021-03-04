20 celebrities rated by how nice or rude they were according to this LA waitress.

People in the service industry ranking celebrities is one of my favorite trends on TikTok. Because as a former waitress myself, I know that the way someone treats people in the service industry says a lot about who they are as a person. And we all want to know what celebrities are really like when the cameras are off.

This is Annie Bond (on the right). She worked as a waitress for five years at a restaurant (remember those?) in Los Angeles frequented by the rich and famous.

She has started a series of popular videos on TikTok in which she rates celebrities on a 1-10 scale based on how nice, or rude, they were when she served them.

She is up to 8 videos, and they're juicy! In addition to spilling the dirt on how these celebs treated her and her co-workers, she shares stories about who they dined with, what they ordered, what they said to her, etc.