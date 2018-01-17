The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall called out by girlfriend after security cameras caught him cheating.

Oh man, it looks like Chainsmoker Alex Pall is going to have opinions about the surveillance state.

The Grammy Award-winning DJ who's half of the EDM duo The Chainsmokers got busted by his now ex-girlfriend Tori Woodward thanks to a security camera.

Woodward shared photos on her Instagram story of Pall allegedly kissing another girl captured on a residential building's CCTV, and it's all pretty Black Mirror-y.

"Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it," Woodward wrote, as reported by People. "They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought."

Here's a picture of them in happier times.

The now-deleted stories got even more intense, as Woodward discussed confronting Pall.