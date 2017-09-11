Sometimes famous people seem to forget that the internet is public, and also that their "casual" racism is not cute or funny. Even when it's "just a joke."
Hipster boy-band The Chainsmokers learned this lesson recently when they shared a (since-deleted) video on Twitter from an interview in which member Alex Pall was asked if he brings his dog along with him on tour. He responded:
I try to but she's really like really ill behaved. I mean if she could come anywhere I'd bring her to, well I don't know if I'd bring her to China.
Then he and bandmate Andrew Taggart had some chuckles at the "joke," which seems to refer to the (tired, inaccurate, offensive) stereotype that Chinese people eat dogs.
The band has since deleted the video, but not before Twitter grabbed it:
People were pissed, and the dragging commenced:
As many pointed out, to make this even worse, they made the joke to an Asian interviewer:
And the timing is particularly bad since the group recently announced they'd be collaborating with popular South Korean boy band, BTS:
Someone even whipped out the Judge Judy gif, so you KNOW shit's serious.
After deleting the video, The Chainsmokers responded today with this flimsy semi-apology in which they claimed the comment was misunderstood, and then linked to information about dogs getting slaughtered in China:
Pall wrote:
I made a comment in an interview about being hesitant to bring my dog, Cheddar, to China, because I have read reports about dogs being slaughtered in certain provinces," the statement reads. "We originally posted a video to share how much we love China and our fans there. We would never intentionally do anything to upset our fans, and we apologize if we offended anyone. Anyone who wants to help prevent the slaughter of dogs, please visit http://www.stopyulinforever.org/.
Not everyone is accepting their apology:
What do you think?
And, while we're on this subject, can we take a moment to talk about another offensive thing about The Chainsmokers, which is that the name of their band IMPLICITLY condones chain smoking??????
They should just go ahead and call themselves the Blackened Lungs.