Sometimes famous people seem to forget that the internet is public, and also that their "casual" racism is not cute or funny. Even when it's "just a joke."

Hipster boy-band The Chainsmokers learned this lesson recently when they shared a (since-deleted) video on Twitter from an interview in which member Alex Pall was asked if he brings his dog along with him on tour. He responded:

I try to but she's really like really ill behaved. I mean if she could come anywhere I'd bring her to, well I don't know if I'd bring her to China.

Then he and bandmate Andrew Taggart had some chuckles at the "joke," which seems to refer to the (tired, inaccurate, offensive) stereotype that Chinese people eat dogs.

The band has since deleted the video, but not before Twitter grabbed it:

for the ppl who are confused the chainsmokers basically insinuated a racist remark abt asians eating dogs and laughed it off pic.twitter.com/XFilW92JoK — best leader of kpop (@Iushtae) September 11, 2017

People were pissed, and the dragging commenced:

y'all posted this ignorant joke even when u know armys all up in ya mentions rn??? What kind of headassery????? delete this????? pic.twitter.com/e2Nxj4Phpu — ☆ nala ☆ (@sunrisesNsunset) September 11, 2017

As many pointed out, to make this even worse, they made the joke to an Asian interviewer:

disgusted at the fact that the chainsmokers really had the nerve to make a racist 'asians eat dogs' joke in front of an asian interviewer.. — namjoon day (@trbljimin) September 11, 2017

in an asian country ... and laugh about it too in front of his face like being racist is the funniest thing ever i fucking hate them — namjoon day (@trbljimin) September 11, 2017

soo how are the chainsmokers jus gonna be racist towards asians while they're in asia being interviewed by an asian interviewer in asia — joon day (@szabts) September 11, 2017

This is so rude,they offended so many people smh pic.twitter.com/Btd8dZ6hGS — Emely🌧 (@dulcebaek) September 11, 2017

And the timing is particularly bad since the group recently announced they'd be collaborating with popular South Korean boy band, BTS:

chainsmokers really just posted a video of them being bluntly racist to asian people but they about to release a collab with an asian group — JOON DAY (@sinhcseok) September 11, 2017

Someone even whipped out the Judge Judy gif, so you KNOW shit's serious.

The chainsmokers made a racist chinese dog eating joke... in China. Why am I not surprised pic.twitter.com/HRR8y2zBR4 — Gloria (@highkeyairolg) September 11, 2017

After deleting the video, The Chainsmokers responded today with this flimsy semi-apology in which they claimed the comment was misunderstood, and then linked to information about dogs getting slaughtered in China:

Pall wrote:

I made a comment in an interview about being hesitant to bring my dog, Cheddar, to China, because I have read reports about dogs being slaughtered in certain provinces," the statement reads. "We originally posted a video to share how much we love China and our fans there. We would never intentionally do anything to upset our fans, and we apologize if we offended anyone. Anyone who wants to help prevent the slaughter of dogs, please visit http://www.stopyulinforever.org/.

Not everyone is accepting their apology:

1) You generalized an entire country so don't think "if you offended anyone" YOU OFFENDED PEOPLE. 2) You're not really sorry if you're1 — Esther 🐰🐻💕 (@sensitivewonho) September 11, 2017

Going to post about preventing dog slaughter which goes back to your comment that you made in the first place. Do better. — Esther 🐰🐻💕 (@sensitivewonho) September 11, 2017

3) You are in China insulting China in front of an interviewer who is Chinese and you're saying if you offended anyone? — Esther 🐰🐻💕 (@sensitivewonho) September 11, 2017

What do you think?

And, while we're on this subject, can we take a moment to talk about another offensive thing about The Chainsmokers, which is that the name of their band IMPLICITLY condones chain smoking??????

They should just go ahead and call themselves the Blackened Lungs.

