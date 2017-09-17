The internet is a sucker for a cute dad story. Who doesn't love seeing a dad dote on his children in a wholesome and creative way?! For starters, it gives moms a break from being the emotionally toiling Super Parent they're so often required to be. But also, cute dads with babies?! What thirsty woman/gay man/non-binary person attracted to men ISN'T into that?! Sorry, not sorry for laying down some truth about all of us creeps out here.
ANYWAYS, it feels only natural that Twitter freaked out when Chance the Rapper posted a video of his daughter's birthday party.
Excuse me, but he hired BACKUP DANCERS his daughter Kensli's birthday. This is insanely adorable. I might actually need to barf because it's conjuring uncomfortably pure emotions.
The crew of backup dancers included Elsa and Olaf from Frozen, a Minion, a Troll and everybody's fave: Elmo.
I'm not even a father (or mother) and this is making feel mildly insecure about my dad abilities. I mean look, he not only hired backup dancers, but he's dancing alongside them. Ugh, WE GET IT.
Twitter is currently weeping over this video.
Normally, Minions creep me out, but this dancer was GETTING HIS LIFE.
Does this Minion teach classes?!
People also loved that Chance the Rapper included several key childhood characters.
There's someone for all of the kids (and adults) at the party to connect with.
The cuteness levels have officially broken through the roof and soared off into outer space.
Chance the Rapper didn't slack on his own moves, either.
This whole birthday party set up is the spoonful of sugar the internet needs.
Chance and his birthday dancers have officially created new #dadgoals on Twitter.
Elmo lost his f*cking mind on the dance floor.
Apparently he really needed to decompress after hustling all those years on Sesame Street.
Now we all want Chance the Rapper as our father.
At least for birthdays and all significant times of celebration.
His baby girl Kensli Bennet is now 2-years-old. Happy birthday Kensli!