Advertising

The internet is a sucker for a cute dad story. Who doesn't love seeing a dad dote on his children in a wholesome and creative way?! For starters, it gives moms a break from being the emotionally toiling Super Parent they're so often required to be. But also, cute dads with babies?! What thirsty woman/gay man/non-binary person attracted to men ISN'T into that?! Sorry, not sorry for laying down some truth about all of us creeps out here.

ANYWAYS, it feels only natural that Twitter freaked out when Chance the Rapper posted a video of his daughter's birthday party.

Advertising

Excuse me, but he hired BACKUP DANCERS his daughter Kensli's birthday. This is insanely adorable. I might actually need to barf because it's conjuring uncomfortably pure emotions.

Please watch the Minion pic.twitter.com/30pqNyFBji — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 17, 2017

The crew of backup dancers included Elsa and Olaf from Frozen, a Minion, a Troll and everybody's fave: Elmo.

I'm not even a father (or mother) and this is making feel mildly insecure about my dad abilities. I mean look, he not only hired backup dancers, but he's dancing alongside them. Ugh, WE GET IT.

Advertising

Can we rewind the clock so @chancetherapper can be my dad? 🕑 pic.twitter.com/38vsuRdvNp — The FADER (@thefader) September 17, 2017

Twitter is currently weeping over this video.

YO HE DANCED HIS PANTS OFF....literally!!!! pic.twitter.com/vzwtPwD4ii — SUTTON ROE (@suttonroe) September 17, 2017

Normally, Minions creep me out, but this dancer was GETTING HIS LIFE.

Does this Minion teach classes?!

Please watch the Minion pic.twitter.com/30pqNyFBji — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 17, 2017

Advertising

People also loved that Chance the Rapper included several key childhood characters.

There's someone for all of the kids (and adults) at the party to connect with.

@chancetherapper didn't have a single themed themed birthday party lol he said "I want ALL of the children characters," that's so cool lol. — Bootleg Senshi (@Yoshibabble) September 17, 2017

The cuteness levels have officially broken through the roof and soared off into outer space.

Me every time Chance posts a picture or video of his daughter pic.twitter.com/2OHOHUxC9L — Lauren Panchley (@lopanchie) September 16, 2017

Chance the Rapper didn't slack on his own moves, either.

Advertising

Chance the rapper danced with Elmo for his daughters birthday I'm crying — Ahmed Gebril (@AhmedGebril101) September 17, 2017

This whole birthday party set up is the spoonful of sugar the internet needs.

the way chance the rapper loves his daughter is the purest thing i've ever seen — sofie oruene 🥀 (@sofiezus) September 17, 2017

Chance and his birthday dancers have officially created new #dadgoals on Twitter.

I just wanna be as good a dad to my kids as @chancetherapper is to Kensli — Saint Hugo Jean-Luc (@KrazyCenzie) September 17, 2017

Advertising

Elmo lost his f*cking mind on the dance floor.

Apparently he really needed to decompress after hustling all those years on Sesame Street.

I know we were all waiting on this... pic.twitter.com/QfCwex5AYt — Henny from the Block (@TheLekShow) September 17, 2017

Now we all want Chance the Rapper as our father.

At least for birthdays and all significant times of celebration.

In a perfect world Chance would be everyone's dad — Chance The Rapper (@ChanceFrom79th) September 17, 2017

Advertising

His baby girl Kensli Bennet is now 2-years-old. Happy birthday Kensli!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.