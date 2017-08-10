Advertising

You never know where Channing Tatum is going to pop up. He could be in incognito right beside you in an elevator. He might make a surprise appearance at a screening of one of his films. Or, as was the case recently, Tatum might randomly show up at a Sunoco gas station in Statesville, North Carolina.

Tatum and a friend stopped in to the convenience store attached to the gas station to grab a coffee and a candy bar, but ended up treating one very lucky cashier to her own private Magic Mike inspired show. The cashier, whose name is Beatrice and who will totally be your new hero after watching this video, was all too happy to participate, turning up the music and shaking her stuff with Tatum.

The actor later uploaded the six-minute video to his Facebook page with the caption: "Nothin better than a little dance party. Thank you, Beatrice 🙏🏽 s/o Sunoco Racing Logan Lucky #jimmylogansrun".

Check it out:

Tatum stopped to take a pic with fans in-between bumping and grinding, and Beatrice never stopped ringing up customers throughout the dance party. Before leaving, Tatum took a moment to sign Beatrice's hat.

Sorry Jenna Dewan Tatum, but we totally ship Channing and Beatrice.

