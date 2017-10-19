Channing Tatum takes to Facebook to announce his split with The Weinstein Company. Not everyone's satisfied.

As a result of Harvey Weinstein's long history of alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault, Channing Tatum announced that he would no longer be developing his latest project (the film adaptation of Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock, a book about sexual abuse) at the Weinstein Company.
The project, which was set up in 2014 at TWC, would have been the co-directorial debut of Tatum and his producing partner, Reid Carolin. The actor, 37, wrote in a Facebook post, "This is a giant opportunity for real positive change that we proudly commit ourselves to."
Tatum's full statement reads,
The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us. They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in. Our lone project in development with TWC— Matthew Quick’s brilliant book, Forgive Me Leonard Peacock— is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse. While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy. This is a giant opportunity for real positive change that we proudly commit ourselves to. The truth is out— let’s finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all.
- Chan and Reid
Some of the comments on the post were from people who were glad he'd made this decision.
But not everyone was so happy about the timing of the decision. A lot of people thought it was a matter of too little, too late.
Whatever the case, at least all of the (alleged, sigh) sexual harassment of Hollywood is starting to be recognized and hopefully addressed so there will be fewer (or none!) Harvey Weinsteins in the future.