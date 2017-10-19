Channing Tatum takes to Facebook to announce his split with The Weinstein Company. Not everyone's satisfied.

As a result of Harvey Weinstein's long history of alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault, Channing Tatum announced that he would no longer be developing his latest project (the film adaptation of Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock, a book about sexual abuse) at the Weinstein Company.

The project, which was set up in 2014 at TWC, would have been the co-directorial debut of Tatum and his producing partner, Reid Carolin. The actor, 37, wrote in a Facebook post, "This is a giant opportunity for real positive change that we proudly commit ourselves to."

The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us. They... Posted by Channing Tatum on Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Tatum's full statement reads,