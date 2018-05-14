Channing Tatum sent a Mother's Day message to ex Jenna Dewan and now I'm a wreck.

It has been 41 days since Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan had announced their separation (but who's counting, lol?!!?), and I still have not fully recovered.

So when we saw Channing Tatum's sweet Mother's Day message to his ex-wife/baby mama on his Instagram story, I nearly melted into a puddle and slipped down a storm drain. Why are you doing this to us, Channing!?

Tatum posted this video on Sunday evening:

"Happy Mother’s Day everybody," Channing said in the video. "Jenna, Happy Mother’s Day, baby. Momma, Happy Mother’s Day, hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys."

So sweet, he called her 'baby'! Hey, remember when Channing and Jenna were married and love was real? Good times, good times.

No, we are definitely fine. Don't worry about us at all!