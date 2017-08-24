Advertising

Before they were the world's most sexually attractive married couple, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum were the world's most sexually attractive unmarried couple. But just because two people are so beautiful they look like they were invented in a lab doesn't mean they're guaranteed to live happily ever after. Because Channing Tatum almost messed this up big time with a terribly misguided pre-proposal "prank."

37-year-old Channing Tatum appeared on BBC Radio 1 yesterday morning, where he revealed that before proposing to his wife, he pulled a "cruel" prank on her. And when he says "cruel" he's not exaggerating. The actor recalls:

When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me. I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off. I told her, ‘I don’t believe in the institution of marriage and I don’t think I ever want to get married.’

So, how did she take to this "prank"? Not well. "She basically broke down crying," says Tatum.

YEAH, DUDE. BECAUSE THAT'S A PROFOUNDLY F**KED UP THING TO SAY TO SOMEONE.

But by some magic miracle, Channing Tatum saved the daytum. He recalls:

I thought, ‘This is not going well at all,’ so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later.

He did. She said yes for some reason (okay fiiiine it's Channing Tatum, we get it, we've seen Magic Mike... a few times). And the two got married in 2009 and are now parents to a 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

The duo have apparently moved beyond this terrible, horrible, no good, very bad prank, and they now have a "primal" sex life and post sappy Instagram messages to each other. But that does NOT mean you should try this idea at home. Seriously, people in relationships: never, ever prank your spouse by telling them you don't want to marry them. Just put saran wrap over the toilet like a normal fucking person, okay??????

