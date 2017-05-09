Advertising

DILF extraordinaire Channing Tatum penned a sweet open letter to his three-year-old daughter, Everly, in Cosmopolitan explaining all the things he wants his child to know as she grows up.

I don't always read magazines, but when I do, it's the @Cosmopolitan with my incredibly beautiful wife on it. Proud of you @jennaldewan A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:25pm PST

Channing starts the letter by explaining that he wants his daughter to grow up with a strong sense of self and that he hopes she will carry that authenticity into her relationships as an adult.

Unlike many fathers, Channing Tatum does not shy away from the subject of sex in the open letter. As a matter of fact, he encourages Everly to "explore and discover her sexuality" once she reaches an appropriate age.

I tried to imagine the things I’d want her to read that would help her understand men and sex and partnership better, and at that moment, I realized a strange thing. I don’t want her looking to the outside world for answers. My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be.

Onesies pimp walk A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Nov 1, 2015 at 2:03am PST

He also shares about what made him fall in love with his wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, and says he can only hope that Everly inherits some of her mother's strength and conviction.

Another year of love and light..couldn't ask for anything more. Thanks everyone for the anniversary wishes! A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jul 11, 2014 at 2:40pm PDT

He goes on to tell Everly that she should never feel inferior due to her gender and hopes that as she grows up, she will feel empowered. What father wouldn't want that for their daughter?

We all know that every one of us is different and has a unique road map to our heart. We learn how to navigate it by leaping into love with both feet and giving our full selves without expecting anything in return. So I guess if there’s one thing that I think men wish women knew, it’s just that they alone are enough. When more women start to truly feel this power in themselves, the world will become so magical, it makes my head hurt.

Girl and her goat. RIP Heather. You had a damn good long run sweets. A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jan 25, 2016 at 10:50pm PST

To read Tatum's full open letter for Cosmopolitan, click here.

