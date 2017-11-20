Charles Manson is dead and Twitter is dancing on his grave.

Cult leader and serial killer Charles Manson died on November 19, which makes this day a holiday if you ask some. It's almost as celebratory as the day after Harry Potter stopped Voldemort as a baby. What a joyous day that was.

Manson and his cult the Manson Family are most famous for murdering the pregnant actress Sharon Tate, along with four other people, in 1969. Because the world works in funny (read: terrible) ways, Sharon Tate died at 26 and Charles Manson lived to the age of 83. Manson was convicted of nine murders and imprisoned in 1971. His cause of death was natural causes—and not Mephistopheles dragging him to hell—according to the New York Times.

For once people are logging onto Twitter to see a celebrity trending for their death and not minding it. Here are some of the better reactions to Manson's demise.

Twitter: 'Cult leader and serial killer Charles Manson dead at 83'

Me: pic.twitter.com/hvKji2vjkK — haikatte (@haikatte) November 20, 2017