People are tweeting their respects to a celebrity who they think is Charles Manson.

This was bound to happen. People on Twitter are currently tweeting #RIPCharlesManson. No, these people are not actually wishing that the recently deceased murderer "Rest In Peace." They're just mixing up Charles Manson with the performer Marilyn Manson.
This guy's refusal to understand who Charles Manson was makes us think he's just trolling hard.
But it's not so clear whether the others are joking.
Other people on Twitter couldn't stop laughing in response to the error.
There is a connection, though — Marilyn Manson (whose real name is Brian Warner) wrote in his autobiography, The Long Hard Road Out of Hell, that his name is an amalgam of Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson. To him, the name represents the "balance between good and evil."
But still, it's important you not mix up the two. Charles Manson = cult leader and murderer who tattooed a swastika on his forehead and who just died in jail; Marilyn Manson = musician whose existence has irked parents everywhere for years.