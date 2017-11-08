Charlie Sheen has been accused of raping late actor Corey Haim. And it gets worse.

Actor/hot mess Charlie Sheen is being accused of raping the late actor Corey Haim when Haim was just 13 years old, the National Enquirer reports. The abuse is said to have happened on the set of a movie the two were in together, 1986's Lucas.
The allegation comes from one of Haim's friends, actor Dominick Brascia. Haim told Brascia and others that Sheen, who was 19 at the time, had sodomized him, the Enquirer reports.
Brascia made a statement exclusively to the National Enquirer about what Haim told him about the alleged assault. He said:
Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas… He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.
Haim's best friend, Corey Feldman, also alluded to the rape in his book, Coreyography: A Memoir. Feldman wrote,
At some point during the filming [of Lucas, Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was 'what all guys do.' … So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew, and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.
The National Enquirer's five-year probe into Haim's tragic and untimely death (Haim died in 2010 at the age of 38 of pneumonia, after struggling with addiction for most of his life) has been extensive—Brascia is supposedly one of more than 100 people contacted by the publication.
Brascia's statements are backed up by a "longtime Sheen confidant," who told The Enquirer under the condition of anonymity that Sheen himself had admitted to having sex with Haim, but claimed it was consensual. And then a third person confirmed the story, someone with whom Haim shared the details of the sexual assault when they worked together on The Lost Boys in 1987.
A fourth source reportedly told The Enquirer, “Corey was so confused by the sexual encounter he believed, like so many victims, he was ‘in love’ with his abuser."
On top of the allegations of rape, Sheen's ex-wife, Denise Richards, claims that Sheen supposedly "belonged" to child porn sites online. In a 2006 court filing, Richards, who was trying to stop Sheen from being allowed overnight visits with his daughters, alleged that the websites Sheen viewed featured young men and women who looked underage. Her handwritten accusation says that the sites "promoted very young girls, who looked underage to me with pigtails, braces and no pubic hair performing oral sex with each other.”
According to the The Enquirer, their probe also raised more accounts of Sheen preying on other kids in the movie Lucas, but no further details were given.