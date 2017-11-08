Charlie Sheen has been accused of raping late actor Corey Haim. And it gets worse.

Actor/hot mess Charlie Sheen is being accused of raping the late actor Corey Haim when Haim was just 13 years old, the National Enquirer reports. The abuse is said to have happened on the set of a movie the two were in together, 1986's Lucas.

The allegation comes from one of Haim's friends, actor Dominick Brascia. Haim told Brascia and others that Sheen, who was 19 at the time, had sodomized him, the Enquirer reports.

Brascia made a statement exclusively to the National Enquirer about what Haim told him about the alleged assault. He said:

Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas… He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.

Haim's best friend, Corey Feldman, also alluded to the rape in his book, Coreyography: A Memoir. Feldman wrote,