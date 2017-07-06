Advertising

According to The Wrap, screaming blonde conservative Tomi Lahren and screaming blonde liberal Chelsea Handler will go head-to-head in a live debate that is sure to be a sh*tshow of epic proportions.

Hey, just one question:

No one asked for this. No one wants this. giphy

The debate will be held at the third annual Politicon convention in Pasadena, California. The weekend is billed as a "nonpartisan event," but let's be real— hahahahahahahahano.

Advertising

According to The Wrap, the conversation will be lead by Handler, and the structure of the talk will be similar to that of her show— a guest (in this case Lahren) will sit down interview style to hash it out with comedian. How long do you think this "conversation" will last before devolving into a good ol' fashioned brawl? We give it 4 minutes.

giphy

Advertising

Perhaps Handler is still looking to argue with someone after her debate with far-right conservative Ann Coulter was canceled last minute back in September 2016.

A germane tweet. I mean this with the utmost disrespect. pic.twitter.com/bVbFkM2VFB — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 4, 2016

Will you be catching the event? If so, what is wrong with you?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.