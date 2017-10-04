Thanks to the endless stream of Trump stories pouring out of NBC News on Wednesday, you might forget that the president had an unbelievably embarrassing day on Tuesday, too. In no particular order, he:
- Told storm victims in Puerto Rico to "have a good time!"
- Joked that storm-bashed Puerto Rico had "thrown our budget out of whack."
- Shot paper towels into a crowd like basketballs:
It was that final outrage that set Cher on fire, leading her to tweet the following in her typically eccentric, emoji-ridden, Trump-hate speak:
"Trump Threw Paper Towels At Ppl in Puerto Rico,Like He Was Louie The XVI!!" Cher began with the flair of a headline writer.
"'LET EM EAT TOWELS, I MEAN [CAKE EMOJI]'!!" she continued, before hitting the third line of her tweet with an unbelievable combination of hilarious abbreviations, content, and emojis—the Cher trifecta.
"PPL R DESTITUTE ASS [TOP HAT EMOJI] THROW [MONEY BAG EMOJI] [FLYING MONEY EMOJI] [MONEY BAG EMOJI] [FLYING MONEY EMOJI]."
The conversation continued in the comments:
If you're new to the wonders of Cher's internet presence, her Twitter was something of a source for comic relief over the summer of 2016. As the election cycle threatened to drive everyone out of their sanity, Cher kept it light with gems like these:
Never stop tweeting.