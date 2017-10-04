Advertising

Thanks to the endless stream of Trump stories pouring out of NBC News on Wednesday, you might forget that the president had an unbelievably embarrassing day on Tuesday, too. In no particular order, he:

Told storm victims in Puerto Rico to "have a good time!"

Joked that storm-bashed Puerto Rico had "thrown our budget out of whack."

Shot paper towels into a crowd like basketballs:

Trump shooting paper towels with the NBA on TNT music is the best thing you’ll see today. pic.twitter.com/kdH0vLDyDR — Barstool News (BNN) (@BarstoolNewsN) October 3, 2017

It was that final outrage that set Cher on fire, leading her to tweet the following in her typically eccentric, emoji-ridden, Trump-hate speak:

Trump Threw Paper Towels At Ppl in Puerto Rico,Like He Was Louie The XVI 👑‼️

“LET EM EAT TOWELS,I MEAN🎂”‼️

PPL R DESTITUTE ASS🎩,THROW 💰💸💰💸 — Cher (@cher) October 4, 2017

"Trump Threw Paper Towels At Ppl in Puerto Rico,Like He Was Louie The XVI!!" Cher began with the flair of a headline writer.

"'LET EM EAT TOWELS, I MEAN [CAKE EMOJI]'!!" she continued, before hitting the third line of her tweet with an unbelievable combination of hilarious abbreviations, content, and emojis—the Cher trifecta.

"PPL R DESTITUTE ASS [TOP HAT EMOJI] THROW [MONEY BAG EMOJI] [FLYING MONEY EMOJI] [MONEY BAG EMOJI] [FLYING MONEY EMOJI]."

The conversation continued in the comments:

While the number of dead people rises... This is sad. What will happen to my brothers and sisters in my country? Please dont forget about us — Amethyst Moon (@Amethyst_Moon) October 4, 2017

We aren’t.trying to get baby supplies at COST — Cher (@cher) October 4, 2017

GOD BLESS YOU @CHER 4 CARING🙏SWEETHEART❤️🕊 — Magdalene (@RsDarlene) October 4, 2017

If you're new to the wonders of Cher's internet presence, her Twitter was something of a source for comic relief over the summer of 2016. As the election cycle threatened to drive everyone out of their sanity, Cher kept it light with gems like these:

Hi — Cher (@cher) May 23, 2016

Going out 2give my support To" HILL".BEEN WITH HER 4 LONG TIME...SEE HOW YOUNG WE LOOK😂

2👯IN PROVINCETOWN 21st AUG pic.twitter.com/3IGWjY4VCc — Cher (@cher) August 2, 2016

Never stop tweeting.

