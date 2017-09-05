If you aren't already following Cher on Twitter, it's time to rethink your choices. The singer's tweets have a je ne sais quoi like no other–she intersperses Title Case with ALL CAPS with confusing,.punctuation with❗random emoji❗ and my God, it's endlessly delightful.
A pair of her recent tweets, which are a perfect example of her tweet style, appear to be in response to the Trump administration's controversial decision to end DACA, an Obama-era program that protected the children of undocumented immigrants from deportation.
Amongst all the random people who respond to Cher on a daily basis, a self-identified "Single Mom, Believer in Jesus, Positive person" by the name of Brenda Webb decided to respond to Cher's tweet. (And not in a very positive way!)
For whatever reason, Cher noticed this rude tweet from Brenda, and the goddess of pop decided to respond with an absolutely perfect mic drop.
And despite the weight of Cher's response, Brenda Webb, who is a "Big Lover of anything of Disney & Mickey Mouse!!" felt the need to respond yet again.
Brenda, I just feel like you don't get that Cher had the last word? You need to get on board the Cher ship and back the hell down, girl!
Anyway, she kind of did back down, because just several hours after the tweet exchange began, Webb made her Twitter private. Womp-womp. At least her conversation with Cher and her Twitter bio are preserved forever thanks to the magic of screenshots.
Honestly, it's not fair that Brenda Webb can still keep her eyes open towards Cher, who has a public Twitter, but Cher can't keep her eyes open towards Brenda Webb!
Luckily, plenty of Twitter-dwellers spotted this interaction before Brenda went private, and they shared their thoughts on the hilarious matter.