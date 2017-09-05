Advertising

If you aren't already following Cher on Twitter, it's time to rethink your choices. The singer's tweets have a je ne sais quoi like no other–she intersperses Title Case with ALL CAPS with confusing,.punctuation with❗random emoji❗ and my God, it's endlessly delightful.

A pair of her recent tweets, which are a perfect example of her tweet style, appear to be in response to the Trump administration's controversial decision to end DACA, an Obama-era program that protected the children of undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

Advertising

🇺🇸HAS BEEN OUR DREAMERS ONLY HOME‼️HOW CAN WE THROW THEM INTO THE WILDERNESS.TRUMP IS COMPLETE COWARD🙅‍♂️,WHY DIDNT HE END DACA“HIMSELF”ON 📺 — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

Amongst all the random people who respond to Cher on a daily basis, a self-identified "Single Mom, Believer in Jesus, Positive person" by the name of Brenda Webb decided to respond to Cher's tweet. (And not in a very positive way!)

bwebb56/Twitter

For whatever reason, Cher noticed this rude tweet from Brenda, and the goddess of pop decided to respond with an absolutely perfect mic drop.

Advertising

Then keep your eyes open bitch — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

And despite the weight of Cher's response, Brenda Webb, who is a "Big Lover of anything of Disney & Mickey Mouse!!" felt the need to respond yet again.

bwebb56/Twitter

Brenda, I just feel like you don't get that Cher had the last word? You need to get on board the Cher ship and back the hell down, girl!

Advertising

Anyway, she kind of did back down, because just several hours after the tweet exchange began, Webb made her Twitter private. Womp-womp. At least her conversation with Cher and her Twitter bio are preserved forever thanks to the magic of screenshots.

Just can't help it! bwebb56/Twitter

Honestly, it's not fair that Brenda Webb can still keep her eyes open towards Cher, who has a public Twitter, but Cher can't keep her eyes open towards Brenda Webb!

Luckily, plenty of Twitter-dwellers spotted this interaction before Brenda went private, and they shared their thoughts on the hilarious matter.

Advertising

don't come for cher unless she sends for you!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CALhz1ROsi — yohana desta (@YohanaDesta) September 5, 2017

what must it feel like to get bodied by Cher pic.twitter.com/DKuRIGW5RS — Emily Hughes 🌙 (@emilyhughes) September 5, 2017

cher is the hero america needs pic.twitter.com/cmC7xp4IVe — carmina burrata (@nately) September 5, 2017

I bet Brenda's singing "If I could turn back time" 😂😂. Brenda, you fucked up! pic.twitter.com/C8COi4m5lg — Korea Kam 🖇 (@KameronBankz) September 5, 2017

Advertising

Cher is my favorite twitter follow & this is why pic.twitter.com/JrmTvhh2s1 — Natalie Prass (@NataliePrass) September 5, 2017

Cher killed Brenda pic.twitter.com/A9W2Hyc5gn — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 5, 2017

yea u will brenda webb!!!!! cher is coming for ya!!!! pic.twitter.com/WvVNXMEIXb — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) September 5, 2017

Advertising

cause of death: ethered by cher pic.twitter.com/PxZ5mhNx7z — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 5, 2017

imagine getting a phone call in the middle of your day that's just like "oh my god Cher murdered aunt Brenda" — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) September 5, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.