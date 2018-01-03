HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines announce pregnancy in typically adorable fashion.

Advertising
Hurrah, 2018 has already brought good news! If you are not familiar with Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's Fixer Upper and owners of Magnolia Homes, let me describe them.
They are wildly popular husband-wife team who takes dilapidated, ugly houses in Waco, Texas and turn them into rustic chic abodes covered with shiplap. The couple, who have four kids, are very down-to-earth and lovable. Once Joanna farted on an episode. My mom will never forget that.
Before the announcement, Chip tweeted some "hints," the last of which is TMI.
The couple then shared a photo on Instagram showing off Joanna's bump and Chip's dad jokes.
Advertising
People are happy for them.
Advertising
People are less happy that this season of Fixer Upper is the last. In an unexpected move, the couple are ending their show to focus on family and stuff.
Hopefully this new baby likes shiplap.
Advertising