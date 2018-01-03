HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines announce pregnancy in typically adorable fashion.

Hurrah, 2018 has already brought good news! If you are not familiar with Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's Fixer Upper and owners of Magnolia Homes, let me describe them.

They are wildly popular husband-wife team who takes dilapidated, ugly houses in Waco, Texas and turn them into rustic chic abodes covered with shiplap. The couple, who have four kids, are very down-to-earth and lovable. Once Joanna farted on an episode. My mom will never forget that.

Before the announcement, Chip tweeted some "hints," the last of which is TMI.

Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share.. hint #1 pic.twitter.com/Qwl3ddbbTd — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

Hint #2. Airing as we tweet #fixerUpper — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

The couple then shared a photo on Instagram showing off Joanna's bump and Chip's dad jokes.