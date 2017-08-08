Advertising

Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about the sexism she has faced in Hollywood, and it isn't pretty.

In an interview with Variety, the 20-year-old star revealed that she was body-shamed on set at the age of 15 by an older male costar who was playing her love interest. Although Moretz won't disclose the actors name or what film they were working on, she told the magazine he was probably between 23-25 at the time.

"This guy that was my love interest was like, 'I'd never date you in a real life,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you're too big for me'—as in my size," said the Kick Ass star. "It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set."

Advertising

giphy

Moretz has been working consistently since she was a literal child, so it is hard to pinpoint exactly what film she was working on at age 15. It was around the time she shot Hick, Hugo, Texas Killing Fields, Dark Shadows and Let Me In. Like I said, she keeps busy.

giphy

Advertising

"I went bawling to my brother and he was like, 'What happened?' And I was like, ‘He told me I was too big.’ And my brother was like, 'What just happened?' My brother was so angry," says Moretz, who has four older brothers. "I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard…It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me. You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark."

Advertising

Look, this male costar is just lucky she didn't employ any of her Hit Girl fight moves on him.

giphy

The entire interview, where Chloë Grace Moretz further elaborates on the sexism she has encountered in Hollywood, could be found here.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.