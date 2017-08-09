Advertising

Personally, the names Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump make me super f**king mad, filled with fury about how they're aiding and abetting President P*ssygrabber. While the Trump women also anger actress Chloe Grace Moretz, she also has a slightly more sympathetic reaction: sadness.

Me the entire time Trump is president. Giphy

"I’m not them. I don’t know them," she explained to Variety. "I can only speak on what I see and it saddens me."



And what saddens her is women "not speaking up for themselves and what they believe in."

Not a good look, Ivanka. Giphy

Moretz called them on their privilege that might be what blinds them from people suffering:

I wish they were more aware of their surroundings and I wish they were more aware of what their husband and father are doing. It pains me to see people who are just speaking through this veiled curtain of privilege and they have no compass of what is real.



She took it another step further, explaining, "I think that young women deserve better role models," but she still empathizes with Melania and Ivanka as opposed to my blind hatred:

I hate to see the way that Melania is treated — I think that she is treated really badly, and I hate to see a woman who is not respected by her own husband, and a daughter who doesn’t see that she is disrespected by her father. I think that’s really sad. I think they’re also products of mental manipulation. You can’t see the forest through the trees when you’re that deep.



Melania Trump certainly isn't treated well—this is one of the first GIFs that comes up for her name. Giphy

Read the whole profile over at Variety.

