People are outraged at Chris Brown over Insta video of his daughter and her pet monkey.

Chris Brown, a rapper who somehow continues to have a hugely successful career in spite of everything, is in hot water again with the people of the internet. And it's surprisingly not related to his treatment of women, this time.
The 28-year-old shared an Instagram video on Wednesday that shows his three-year-old daughter, Royalty, cradling a baby marmoset monkey he got her as a pet. The internet is furious at Brown for the video, and not because it's so cute it hurt their eyes.
"Is that your baby?" Brown asks his (very adorable) daughter in the video. "She's gonna be bigger than you!"
As adorable as this little girl and her pet monkey are, many commenters have pointed out that monkeys are exotic animals and belong in the wild. They are not meant to be household pets, and living in captivity can jeopardize their own health and safety as well as the humans they live with.
These commenters aren't wrong. According to most animal experts, monkeys make terrible household pets. As Veterinarian Kevin Wright, director of conservation at the Phoenix Zoo in Arizona, told National Geographic:
If you try to keep [monkeys] as pets you're creating a mentally disturbed animal in 99.9 percent of the cases. The animal will never be able to fit in any other home. Never learn how to get along with other monkeys. And, more often than not, will end up with a lot of behavioral traits that are self-destructive.
