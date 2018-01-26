Chris Brown rants about 'starving ass artists' who asked for credit on his Instagram repost.

On Friday, Chris Brown reportedly did what he does frequently and posted to his Instagram page the work of other artists, this time an image by photographer @Jcosplayphotog and cosplayer @Cosplaynay.
Of course, you wouldn't know their names if not for the proceeding drama:
See that little tag in the bottom right corner? You wouldn't have, if you had seen this image on Brown's Instagram page first — because he posted the image with the watermark cut out.
Being a very busy Chris Brown, he also didn't manage to tag the artists or credit them in a caption.
Which led to some drama.
One of the artists took to the comments section to thank Chris Brown and ask for credit. Chris Brown later deleted the entire post.
"Hey @chrisbrownofficial," wrote Cosplaynay in the comments section, "thanks for the repost bro. But it would be greatly appreciated if myself and the photographer @jscosplayphotog got credit for our work."
When he got no response, he asked his followers to comment on the post with the proper attribution.
You can follow the entire back and forth, chronicled by one of the artists in a comprehensive Instagram story, here, but suffice to say that Brown did not apologize for his mistake, credit the artists, and move on. Instead, he doubled down.
If you've been following Chris Brown's Instagram antics over the years, I'm sure all this drama will shock you.
Instead, he wrote this beautifully petty comment on another cosplayer's post:
"How many people actually see this without me posting or commenting?" he wrote. "You're welcome. If I post one of y'all starving ass artists I would hope that would help you dweebs, well... good luck wit that."
Believe it or not, the "starving ass dweebs" didn't agree.
Brown continued with a rebuke for anyone with "-45" followers:
Leading to Cosplaynay to shoot back:
"Hold the fuck up, so you think you did me a favor by screenshotting my pic, cropping out the watermarks, and then reposting it on your page to mislead your fans.. FUCK OUTTA HERE."
In case you didn't get the gist of that, he clarified: "you didn't and you're not doing me no fucking favors," adding "fuck you" for good measure.
You can read Cosplaynay's full response, here.
Moral of the story: as far as exposure, it does not help artists to post their work with no attribution.
It does, however, give them a lot of attention when you get into massive, long-winded, entertaining feuds with them.
So basically, Chris Brown: hero of starving ass dweebs everywhere.