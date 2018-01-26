Chris Brown rants about 'starving ass artists' who asked for credit on his Instagram repost.

On Friday, Chris Brown reportedly did what he does frequently and posted to his Instagram page the work of other artists, this time an image by photographer @Jcosplayphotog and cosplayer @Cosplaynay.

Of course, you wouldn't know their names if not for the proceeding drama:

See that little tag in the bottom right corner? You wouldn't have, if you had seen this image on Brown's Instagram page first — because he posted the image with the watermark cut out.

Being a very busy Chris Brown, he also didn't manage to tag the artists or credit them in a caption.

Which led to some drama.

One of the artists took to the comments section to thank Chris Brown and ask for credit. Chris Brown later deleted the entire post.

"Hey @chrisbrownofficial," wrote Cosplaynay in the comments section, "thanks for the repost bro. But it would be greatly appreciated if myself and the photographer @jscosplayphotog got credit for our work."