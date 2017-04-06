If I could read minds, I'd first and foremost use my powers to find out what the hell Chris Brown was thinking when he tweeted this early yesterday morning:
"SUMMER 17 has to be about the WOMEN!!!" he wrote with a heart and kiss-emoji. Dude.
Maybe the 28-year-old rapper was hoping we'd forget about that time he beat up Rihanna in 2009. Or in 2015 when he allegedly assaulted a woman on his tourbus. Or two months ago when his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, alleged that he beat and threatened to kill her.
But Twitter hasn't forgotten. And many, many people have been quick to point out that he has NO business positioning himself as an ally to women.
Chris Brown wants summer to be "about the women." And this is a taste of what that means. Good try, buddy.