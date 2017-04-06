Advertising

If I could read minds, I'd first and foremost use my powers to find out what the hell Chris Brown was thinking when he tweeted this early yesterday morning:

SUMMER 17 has to be about the WOMEN!!! ❤️😘 — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) April 5, 2017

"SUMMER 17 has to be about the WOMEN!!!" he wrote with a heart and kiss-emoji. Dude.

https://giphy.com/gifs/thedailyshow-the-daily-show-smh-jessica-williams-3o7abw8H6H4vt8oFLq

Maybe the 28-year-old rapper was hoping we'd forget about that time he beat up Rihanna in 2009. Or in 2015 when he allegedly assaulted a woman on his tourbus. Or two months ago when his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, alleged that he beat and threatened to kill her.

Advertising

But Twitter hasn't forgotten. And many, many people have been quick to point out that he has NO business positioning himself as an ally to women.

and you beating them — ᕼOᑭᙓ (@Laddy_Dong_Legs) April 5, 2017

who are you feeding these lies to? bc we're not stupid pic.twitter.com/Zkoekgl6fp — SHANI (@shawtyfenty) April 5, 2017

Advertising

Advertising

didn't you... you know.... — abdul 🚀 (@Advil) April 5, 2017

....delete this — sabrina (@sabrinapls) April 5, 2017

We're about to have a growth in domestic violence cases. pic.twitter.com/nptDOCPDA3 — Beyoncé Knowles (@iargerthanlife) April 5, 2017

Advertising

Aren't you that dude that keeps beating women? — Pablo Soto (@PabloSotoo) April 5, 2017

Advertising

Oh, God....NO!! This is like a raging, violent alcoholic saying "summer '17 has to be about the Daniels" 🥃 Scary! — Kim Barker (@KimBrker) April 5, 2017

Chris Brown wants summer to be "about the women." And this is a taste of what that means. Good try, buddy.

https://giphy.com/gifs/cwHl87hujyFtS

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.