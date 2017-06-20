Advertising

By now you probably know that Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell passed away from suicide last month. Cornell's death was undoubtedly rough on fans, but there's no question the people most affected were his family. On Monday, Cornell's 12-year-old daughter, Toni, shared a note she wrote to her dad in honor of Father's Day on his Facebook page. It's truly heartbreaking.

Daddy, Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me. You are my idol, someone I’ve always... Posted by Chris Cornell on Monday, June 19, 2017

“Daddy, Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me,” Toni wrote. "You are my idol, someone I’ve always looked up to. You were always there for me. You pushed me forward every day, and you still do.”

Toni remembered her dad as a man devoted to his children, mentioning that he would spend time with his kids no matter how he was feeling. "Every time you came home from tour you spent all your hours with us. No matter how tired you were, how many time zones you traveled, you were there for us," she wrote.

Toni remembered how her father would take care of her when she was sick, and that they had a "special connection" through the arts. She also recalled the night Cornell introduced her to her now-favorite film, Purple Rain.

"We were staying at the BHH and you came into my room when I was trying to find a movie to watch. 'How about Purple Rain?' you said. I always trusted your judgment. I put it on and immediately fell in love! We then got to your favorite song, ‘The Beautiful Ones,'" Toni wrote. “I fell in love with the song too and listened to it on repeat."

"Who’s going to introduce me to movies like Purple Rain and songs like ‘The Beautiful Ones’ now?" Toni continued. "I’m hoping I will find some because you trained me so well. I know you are still here, and the warmth I feel beneath the cold, is you."

"I love you and miss you so, Daddy," she concluded her note. "You deserve your own day to be celebrated because you are the best dad anyone could ever have. Happy Father’s Day!"

You can read Toni's full note on Chris Cornell's Facebook page.

